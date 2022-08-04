ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Bennett named No. 2 QB in SEC by SEC Network's Matt Stinchcomb

The debate as to where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett falls in the SEC rankings at his position continues as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Last month saw outlets place him No. 8 and No. 9 in the conference, and SEC Network experts all kept him out of their top five SEC quarterback lists during SEC Media Days broadcasts. This week saw SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb rank his top five quarterbacks, and Stetson Bennett came in at No. 2, behind Alabama's Bryce Young.
How Hogs Could Really Open Eyes on First Play of Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas's Malik Hornsby is still fast, but he may not be fastest player on field anymore. We'll have to hear if he or incoming freshman Isaiah Sategna, who ran a 10.8 in the 100-meters at Fayetteville High School, is faster. That speed is what Razorbacks coach...
‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia

Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commitment Preview: Safety Ben Minich Talks Finalists For His Pledge

Already boasting one of the better safety duos in the 2023 recruiting class, Notre Dame has a chance to sign another talented member of their secondary moving forward tonight. Cincinnati (Oh.) Lakota West defensive back BenMinich will announce his decision at 6:PM ET, with the Irish hoping to add to their No. 1 ranked class.
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Josh Heupel

