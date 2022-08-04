The debate as to where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett falls in the SEC rankings at his position continues as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Last month saw outlets place him No. 8 and No. 9 in the conference, and SEC Network experts all kept him out of their top five SEC quarterback lists during SEC Media Days broadcasts. This week saw SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb rank his top five quarterbacks, and Stetson Bennett came in at No. 2, behind Alabama's Bryce Young.

