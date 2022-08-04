Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
Stetson Bennett named No. 2 QB in SEC by SEC Network's Matt Stinchcomb
The debate as to where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett falls in the SEC rankings at his position continues as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Last month saw outlets place him No. 8 and No. 9 in the conference, and SEC Network experts all kept him out of their top five SEC quarterback lists during SEC Media Days broadcasts. This week saw SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb rank his top five quarterbacks, and Stetson Bennett came in at No. 2, behind Alabama's Bryce Young.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey
Back in February, Georgia signee EJ Lightsey endured a very scary situation when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Lightsey in March, and on Thursday, Smart had more positive things to say. Smart told reporters Thursday...
How Hogs Could Really Open Eyes on First Play of Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas's Malik Hornsby is still fast, but he may not be fastest player on field anymore. We'll have to hear if he or incoming freshman Isaiah Sategna, who ran a 10.8 in the 100-meters at Fayetteville High School, is faster. That speed is what Razorbacks coach...
‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia
Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commitment Preview: Safety Ben Minich Talks Finalists For His Pledge
Already boasting one of the better safety duos in the 2023 recruiting class, Notre Dame has a chance to sign another talented member of their secondary moving forward tonight. Cincinnati (Oh.) Lakota West defensive back BenMinich will announce his decision at 6:PM ET, with the Irish hoping to add to their No. 1 ranked class.
Auburn football’s TJ Finley in police custody after making history with Amazon NIL deal
Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley made history in July when he became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon. On Thursday, Finley was shockingly taken into police custody, as reported by WRB: News 3. Auburn football player TJ.Finley was arrested on a charge of Attempt...
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Alabama begins 2022 Season | Raw practice footage; Nick Saban, Bryce Young
It begins. Alabama begins their 2022 season as fall camp is underway. Check out all the practice highlights with Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide.
Dan Lanning gives update on quarterback improvement following first practice
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addressed how the quarterback position has progressed from spring practices to fall training camp, saying all quarterbacks have adapted quickly to the new scheme Lanning has implemented over the offseason. “The biggest thing is knowledge of our system,” Lanning said. “In the spring, they probably...
