CIF's Central Section offers first Media Day, ready to take new broad steps

The Central Section, one of 10 regional high school sports governing bodies of the California Interscholastic Federation, is filled with a rich 106-year history and long list of famous athletes.

KINGSBURG, Calif. — The Central Section , one of 10 regional high school sports governing bodies of the California Interscholastic Federation, is filled with a rich 106-year history and long list of famous athletes.

Among the more notable are Olympic gold medal decathletes Bob Mathias (Tulare Union High School) and Rafer Johnson (Kingsburg), along with Hall of Famers Frank Gifford (Kern County Union/Bakersfield) and Tom Seaver (Fresno).

The more current lot of famed alums are the Lopez twins, Brook and Robin of San Joaquin Memorial, the Carr brothers, David (Stockdale) and Derek (Bakersfield Christian), Josh Allen (Firebaugh), Olympic sprinter and jumper Jenna Prandini (Clovis) and McDonald’s All-American Jackie White (San Joaquin Memorial), the second female to hoop it up with the Harlem Globetrotters.

If the talent list is considered long, the section’s geography is surely wide — as in the width of the state — from Bishop, the hilly “Mule Capital of the World,” just east of the Sierra Nevada, to coastal beach destinations San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Lompoc, roughly 400 miles and six hours to the West.

From the beach, head 440 miles and seven hours inland and you’ll find Lee Vining in Modoc County, the section’s most Northeast point and the closest town east of scenic Yosemite National Park.

“It’s a lot of ground to cover,” Central Section commissioner Ryan Tos said.

He wasn’t complaining.

“We’re just really proud of all of our schools and the work they put in.”

Tos made his comments Wednesday smack dab in the middle of the section, at Kingsburg High School just south of Fresno, in the section’s first ever Media Day.

Twenty members — photographers, writers, podcasters, reporters and broadcasters alike — attended the two-hour event in an air-conditioned conference room while temperatures outside soared past triple digits.

Roughly 2½ weeks before the football season begins, Tos was pleased with the turnout and thanked his former workmate Will Deboard from the Sac-Joaquin Section for the idea.

"The goal was to create good lines of communication and build some relationships," Tos said.

Mission accomplished.

Tos and assistant commissioner Matt Sozinho along with Kelly Jones , coordinator of events and operations, were able to cover an array of topics. Those ranged from logistics and tickets to more meaty issues such as fan behavior, referee shortages, new playoff formats and qualifications, profit sharing ($700,000 sent back to schools), transfer transparency, sit out periods and revenue reveals.

He eloquently noted that the issues in the stands aren’t really a matter of sportsmanship but human behavior and that transferring, though every family’s right and often unavoidable, isn’t always the best move.

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” he said. “Sometimes you just need to water the grass you're on.”

Tos, the section’s 10th commissioner who replaced 19-year veteran Jim Crichlow in June of 2020, mostly communicated gratitude and excitement for returning to a more normal road of high school sports.

He highlighted the section's more celebratory off-the-field events and honors like student-athlete scholarships, model coaches, academic team champions and women in sports conference.

After five years as an assistant commissioner in the SJS, Tos took over the Central Section only months after the pandemic hit. His first eight months on the job, not a single contest in the section was played.

“Hopefully none of my updates this year will include covid protocols or restrictions on fans,” he said. “Our staff of three works really well together and we’re looking forward to what is hopefully a fairly normal year, whatever normal is at this point in time.

“We’re just very excited.”

They should be.

The section is growing, rising to 131 schools which ranks fifth in the state, just ahead of the San Diego Section (126).

Central-Fresno’s boys are coming off a CIF state track-and-field championship, four of the top 35 preseason state ranked football teams are from the section and Buchanan-Clovis girls cross country team look to repeat as state D1 champions.

“There’s been some incredible athletes that have come from the Central Section over the last 100 years, not to mention some teams recently,” Tos said.

Being the only section to split teams into South and North regionals, the Central Section quite literally gets caught in the middle. It can create an identity and “inferiority complex,” Tos said.

“But we think that our programs and our coaches do an outstanding job,” he said. “They have really built up some strong programs from not just in the Fresno-Clovis area, but also down into Bakersfield and along the coast.”

Tos has strong personal roots in the section.

He was a basketball and tennis player at Immanuel-Reedley where he graduated in 1993. After college he was a basketball coach and athletic director at three CS high schools.

Tos now lives in Kingsburg, a quaint and charming Fresno-county city of 12,000 residents known as "Little Sweden" for it's large Swedish-American ancestry and downtown architecture.

He can walk to work — the section office is a former staff building for the city’s adjacent courthouse — and to the high school, where his daughter is a cheerleader.

“There’s a lot to be thankful for,” he said.

On this day, there was plenty to reflect upon.

Tos lost his mother Jane to cancer on July 25 and after Media Day he was working on her eulogy. Jane is survived by Tos' dad Bob — they were married 57 years — his sisters Tami and Teri, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was 78.

"Ryan is really organized and thoughtful," said Jones, who also worked with Tos in the SJS office. "If you didn't know about his mom, you wouldn't detect a change. I think preparing materials for the meetings gave him something else to think about. Kept his hands busy."

Services for Jane were on Thursday morning in Hanford, a community in nearby Kings County, a place his parents lived almost all of their lives.

"It's been a long couple of weeks," Tos admitted.

He shrugged, then offered a wide, warm grin, one quite similar to his late mom.

He wasn't complaining.

Here are images from the CIF Central Section Media Day held at Kingsburg High School in Kingsburg:

All photos by Todd Shurtleff