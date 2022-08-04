Mia Brahe-Pedersen (Lake Oswego) ties 200 state record at world U-20 championships in Colombia; Emma Gates (Cascade) reaches high jump final

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Lake Oswego rising junior Mia Brahe-Pedersen matched the state record in the 200 meters Thursday, finishing second in her semifinal heat at the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, to advance to Friday’s final.

Brahe-Pedersen ran 22.95 seconds to tie Margaret Johnson-Bailes’ mark set in 1968 while attending Churchill. She finished behind Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston, who ran 22.83, with the top two finishers in the semifinal automatically qualifying for the final, which will run at 2:30 p.m. PDT on Friday.

Brahe-Pedersen advanced to the semifinals earlier Thursday with the fastest time in the preliminary round (23.25 seconds).

Brahe-Pedersen, who broke Johnson-Bailes’ state record in the 100 this summer, finished seventh in the 100 final Wednesday . The 16-year-old was the youngest finalist.

Recent Roosevelt graduate Lily Jones ran the leadoff leg on the women’s 4x100 relay team that advanced to Friday’s final. The U.S. team of Jones, Autumn Wilson, Iyana Gray and Alyssa Colbert won its heat in 43.66, behind only Jamaica (43.28) among the eight finalists.

Recent Cascade graduate Emma Gates took part in qualifying for the women’s high jump. She cleared 1.80 meters (5 feet, 10¾ inches) on her third attempt — clipping the bar but having it stay on the standards — to clinch her spot among the top 12 jumpers who will advance to Saturday’s final.

“It was really nerve-wracking,” Gates texted Thursday afternoon. “I knew that jump would make or break me getting into the finals. I’m really excited for Saturday. The competition here is absolutely insane.”