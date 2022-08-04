Dayne Davis working at multiple positions during fall camp

Read on wcyb.com
Behind Cowboys Enemy Lines: Replacing Randy Gregory & 3 Broncos To Watch
The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Denver Broncos in their 2022 preseason opener on Aug. 13 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent
Tigers have embarrassment of riches offensively in 2023 class, still looking to add more
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
2022 Prep Football Previews: Bellevue senior trying to instill positive attitude to get better results
The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2022 season on Aug. 19. We will then provide focused coverage of our local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
Hilltoppers, Warriors introduce new head basketball coaches
(WJHL) – Both Science Hill and Happy Valley officially announced their new boys basketball coaches on Friday afternoon. In Johnson City, Jon Higgins will take over the Toppers’ program beginning this season. Athletic Director Keith Turner and his staff immediately began a nationwide search for a coach upon Ken Cutlip’s resignation in July. However, it […]
WATCH: Paolo Banchero throws first pitch at MLB game
Thus far, the summer of 2021-22 Duke basketball gem Paolo Banchero has included going No. 1 overall at the NBA Draft to the Orlando Magic, dominating in two Summer League outings, and scoring 50 points during a pro-am game. Then on Friday night, Banchero was a guest of honor in his hometown, ...
Vanderbilt lands commitment from 3-star forward JaQualon Roberts
Coach Jerry Stackhouse secured one of his key remaining targets on the 2023 class on Thursday when 3-star forward JaQualon "JQ" Roberts announced his commitment to Vanderbilt. The Commodores offered Roberts on July 9 after he put on a string of impressive performances on the AAU circuit, and he projects as a combo forward in college with most of his minutes likely coming at power forward.
Jaden McKinney convinced his mom to let him play football. Now he is a 3-star prospect
The TSSAA Dead Period was right around the corner, but it wouldn’t interfere with the excitement of the Collierville summer football camp. In fact, the area youth that participated likely called the late-June event can’t miss. Serving as one of the instructors was senior defensive lineman Jaden McKinney,...
A new era is underway at Northview Academy
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE)- Former Knoxville Catholic offensive line coach Justin Anderson is in his first season at the helm for Northview Academy football. “Everybody’s got high expectations right now, my expectation is to just get better the next day,” said Anderson. The Cougars are coming off of a 3-7 season and have not had a […]
