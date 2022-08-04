Read on www.jaxdailyrecord.com
The 280-unit Victoria at Orange Park apartments at 1710 Wells Road sold July 27 for $56.15 million. Through FL Victoria at Orange Park 1 LLC, Sundance Bay Income & Growth OP of Salt Lake City bought the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los Angeles through Reva Victoria Park 1 LLC.
Andrew Mayorga shot these photos inside Regency Square Mall. He wanted to see if the rumors were true.
BJ’s Wholesale Club is on track for a new location in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. Landlord Ramco Jacksonville LLC filed civil engineering plans with the city July 27 to replace the Regal cinemas with the wholesale club. That takes Ramco closer to demolishing the theater for construction...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A unique solution proponents argue could help Jacksonville’s affordable housing crisis is working its way through the city council. A bill would change zoning to allow for “Accessory Dwelling Units,” or as they have been dubbed in some cities, “backyard cottages.”. >>>...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Andrew Mayorga said he hasn't been in the Regency Square Mall in years. He's seen posts circulating on social media lately about current conditions at the mall that once boasted over 160 stores. Curious about how things looked there these days, Mayorga went to see for...
The Adecco Group is preparing for its relocation in South Jacksonville. The city issued permits Aug. 4 for the $6.2 million tenant build-out for the staffing company to relocate its Jacksonville operations to the Florida Blue Campus. Danis Builders LLC is the contractor for the project, which comprises almost 91,000...
This auto parts shop in Jacksonville and a truck parked outside were engulfed in flames Saturday. No one was hurt and the fire was put out. Credit: Josh.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach. The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story...
Jacksonville is the largest city in the continental USA and is situated on the Atlantic Ocean in northeast Florida. This city is home to more than 10 state parks, giving it the largest urban park system. You also get beautiful beaches in addition to the charming St. Johns River. The...
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
Amelia Island has been voted No. 10 among the “Best Islands in the Continental United States” by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine, one of the world’s most popular travel publications. This is the fourth consecutive year Amelia Island has made the travel magazine’s “World’s Best Awards” list, now in its 27th year. The No. 10 finish in 2022 puts Amelia Island in good company, joining other destinations including the Golden Isles, Georgia; the Outer Banks, North Carolina; and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crescent Beach Turtle Patrol has just announced our coast has officially broken the all-time nesting record of 1,145 in 2019 with 1,160 nests this season and still counting!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Turtle patrol has posted a map with each of the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Members of the community are invited to join the fun at the Florida Blue Center as we head Back to School! Children will enjoy face painting and free back to school backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 200 families. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Burritos and subs were off the menu after roach sightings at two local restaurants. The Subway on North Main Street at Eastport Road had a roach problem for several days. The first report said the inspector found over 30 dead and live roaches in the kitchen...
This semi-truck caught fire at an auto-parts shop in Jacksonville Saturday. The fire jumped to the building, which also caught fire.
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
Tourism officials advise caution ahead of a perceived economic downturn. The slide selected included a reference to and picture of Robot Model B-9 from the 1960s television series “Lost in Space,” but despite the jokes and nostalgia, the concern expressed at the latest Amelia Island Tourist Development Council (TDC) meeting was real.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is not related to this story) Looking for a job? Over 35 companies will be looking to fill over 2,000 jobs at an event in Jacksonville at the end of August. Job News USA, along with 1915 South - Ashley, GATE...
Four suspects were arrested after shoplifting 22 items from Dillard’s in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 p.m., deputies were called from Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, to respond to Dillard’s department store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
