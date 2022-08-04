ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Victoria at Orange Park apartments sold for $56.15 million

The 280-unit Victoria at Orange Park apartments at 1710 Wells Road sold July 27 for $56.15 million. Through FL Victoria at Orange Park 1 LLC, Sundance Bay Income & Growth OP of Salt Lake City bought the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los Angeles through Reva Victoria Park 1 LLC.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adecco Group preparing move to Florida Blue campus

The Adecco Group is preparing for its relocation in South Jacksonville. The city issued permits Aug. 4 for the $6.2 million tenant build-out for the staffing company to relocate its Jacksonville operations to the Florida Blue Campus. Danis Builders LLC is the contractor for the project, which comprises almost 91,000...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move

Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island Makes “World’s Best” List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Amelia Island has been voted No. 10 among the “Best Islands in the Continental United States” by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine, one of the world’s most popular travel publications. This is the fourth consecutive year Amelia Island has made the travel magazine’s “World’s Best Awards” list, now in its 27th year. The No. 10 finish in 2022 puts Amelia Island in good company, joining other destinations including the Golden Isles, Georgia; the Outer Banks, North Carolina; and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Amelia Island tourism sees slowdown despite record-breaking summer

Tourism officials advise caution ahead of a perceived economic downturn. The slide selected included a reference to and picture of Robot Model B-9 from the 1960s television series “Lost in Space,” but despite the jokes and nostalgia, the concern expressed at the latest Amelia Island Tourist Development Council (TDC) meeting was real.

