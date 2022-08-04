Department of Justice charging officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

Read on rollingout.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Missouri sheriff says even under 'threat of arrest' he will not release gun owners' info to FBI
Missouri officials are slamming a planned FBI audit of various sheriff’s offices in the state, saying the audit is an attempt "to illegally obtain" information on concealed carry permit holders. One sheriff, in particular, said that even under a threat of federal arrest, he will not comply and release the concealed carry information.
Two Minnesota ex-officers sentenced on federal charges in George Floyd case
July 27 (Reuters) - Two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced on Wednesday on federal charges stemming from the murder of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed when their colleague Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest.
Two Co-Defendants Plead Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Case Tied To Sweetie Pie’s Chain
Almost two years after four co-defendants were named in the shocking murder-for-hire plot resulting in the murder of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016, updates continue to be released.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Black man beaten, left bloodied after alleged stop sign violation in Tennessee
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into the brutal arrest of a Black man who was chased into a home, where a loved one recorded as he was beaten and shocked with a Taser after alleged traffic violations. The video begins when officers follow a man into...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Police Officer Found Guilty After Beating Up Black Man In Viral Video
Footage shows the Black man following orders before the police officer starts punching him.
A Tennessee police officer is on administrative leave as the violent arrest of a man is investigated
Tennessee officials are investigating an officer's violent arrest of a Black man accused of fleeing from police trying to stop him after allegedly running a stop sign, officials said.
Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Essence
Federal Charges Issued To 4 Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death, 874 Days Later
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges against the current or former officers in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, who was killed in a botched raid. Four current and former Louisville police officers involved in the botched deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home were arrested...
Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing
The family now joins the NAACP's request for the probe. The post Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release
The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
Throw Away The Key! Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Fear For Safety in GA Prison After Federal Judge Upholds Hate Crime Convictions
Once again, cowardly wannabe klansmen can dish out the violence, but they can’t take it. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan is still trying to weasel their way out of consequences for the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The three men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder in January. TMZ reports a federal judge upheld their February hate crime conviction. Now Travis McMichael is seeking leniency with the complexion for protection catchphrase: he fears for his life.
Police group may revoke Paul Pelosi's membership after reports he flashed membership card during DUI arrest
FIRST ON FOX: A California law enforcement association said Thursday that it would review Paul Pelosi's membership following reports he flashed his member card to officers during his DUI arrest in May. The California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation confirmed that any member who brings its name or property...
Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner
The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity
Kansas Supreme Court breaks new ground with decision rejecting former Wichita police officer's claim of qualified immunity in shooting of a child bystander. The post Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
