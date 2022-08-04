The world’s first 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal does a MUCH better job than Apple’s Center Stage

Enjoy a seriously powerful gadget, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It gives you not only the power it need but also the speed you want, running on OxygenOS. Moreover, its AI-powered smart charging feature can give you a full day’s worth of power in only 10 minutes! Additionally, its 3D Cooling System 2.0 uses an ultra-thin vapor cooling system and cryo-velocity technology. Moreover, its 125W SUPERVOOC battery has a 4,800 mAh capacity and provides super fast and super safe charging. Furthermore, its 16 GB RAM has an Always Alive feature that lets you keep more than 35 active apps open in the background—simultaneously. Say goodbye to lag with its improved CPU and memory management technology. Designed to let you game with ease and multitask like a pro, it also has a 360° Antenna system and Smart Link technology.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO