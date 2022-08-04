The world’s first 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal does a MUCH better job than Apple’s Center Stage

Read on www.yankodesign.com
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Engadget
Apple could be developing a smart display
Apple could significantly expand its smart home product line within the next two years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest , Gurman reports the company has “at least four new smart home devices in its labs.”. Included in that list is the model Gurman first wrote...
Why the Olympus PEN E-P7 is the one camera I can't live without
I take it everywhere, every day – if I could only keep one camera for the rest of my life, it's the Olympus PEN E-P7
Get a stunning 70-inch LG TV for under $650
With the ever-growing popularity of streaming services, high-end gaming consoles and 4K movies, owning a 4K smart TV is a must-have if you're wanting to make the most out of the entertainment options available. We've managed to find the perfect TV that ticks all of those boxes, and it's even had a great price cut. Best Buy is currently selling the LG 70-inch UP8070 UHD Smart TV on sale from $799.99 down to just $649.99. (opens in new tab)
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and AI smart charging
Enjoy a seriously powerful gadget, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It gives you not only the power it need but also the speed you want, running on OxygenOS. Moreover, its AI-powered smart charging feature can give you a full day’s worth of power in only 10 minutes! Additionally, its 3D Cooling System 2.0 uses an ultra-thin vapor cooling system and cryo-velocity technology. Moreover, its 125W SUPERVOOC battery has a 4,800 mAh capacity and provides super fast and super safe charging. Furthermore, its 16 GB RAM has an Always Alive feature that lets you keep more than 35 active apps open in the background—simultaneously. Say goodbye to lag with its improved CPU and memory management technology. Designed to let you game with ease and multitask like a pro, it also has a 360° Antenna system and Smart Link technology.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
AOL Corp
RS Recommends: The Just-Released Sony LinkBuds Get Marked Down Under $150
It’s rare to find a pair of earbuds that deliver on both design and stellar sound quality. The Sony LinkBuds S do just that and are currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since their release earlier this year. Regularly $199+, the LinkBuds S are on sale for just $148 — a discount of 26% off.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo confirms flagship smartwatch launch date as hands-on images surface
Oppo has confirmed the launch date for the Watch 3, its first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1-powered smartwatch. Incidentally, Oppo has confirmed Digital Chat Station's earlier leaks, which we discussed earlier this week. Hence, the Oppo Watch 3 will debut on August 10, albeit only in China. Unfortunately, Oppo still remains silent about the Watch 3 on its global social media channels.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Phone Arena
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
Well, that just happened. By "that", of course, we mean the pre-August 10 Unpacked leak to end all leaks preceding the official announcement of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Every single one of these unreleased...
Fstoppers
It the TTArtisan 23mm f/1.4 Lens Worth It?
The TTArtisan 23mm f/1.4 lens is a fully manual, all-metal lens designed for a variety of crop sensor cameras. In this video, I discuss my initial impressions using the lens and also whether or not I think it's worth picking up. Using a manual lens on a mirrorless camera can...
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
The Verge
Google’s just-released Pixel 6A is $50 off at Amazon
The Pixel 6A from Google is just a week old, but there’ve been notable promotions running on it since before it came out. Now, you can get the Pixel 6A for an outright discount of $50 off at Amazon, knocking the price of the sage and charcoal colors down to $399 — no included gift card or earbud stipulations to worry about. This is a moderately priced phone, now priced even better for a limited time. Be sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount at Amazon, so each color becomes $399 at checkout, and don’t be fooled by any third-party sellers that may appear with a similar deal that lacks the coupon.
NFL・
Best phones for Tello 2022
Make the most of Tello's 5G network without wasting a penny with a phone like Google's Pixel 6a. With great unlocked compatibility, there are plenty of phones to choose from if you want something different.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens
400mm is a tremendously popular focal length for things like wildlife and landscape photography, and you can spend anywhere from under $1,000 to well over $10,000 for such a lens, depending on the image quality and your needs. In the middle of that range is the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
