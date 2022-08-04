Edmond Public Schools Beef Up Security Ahead Of School Year

Read on www.newson6.com
Yukon Public Schools Hosting School Supply Drive
Yukon families can stop by Yukon High School for a school supply drive that’s happening Saturday. More than 20 churches, nonprofits and businesses are providing 2,500 backpacks full of supplies. Homeschoolers and local districts are welcome.
