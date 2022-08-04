Girlfriend of victim killed in Englewood police shooting speaks out

Read on www.9news.com
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
This ‘Pretty Woman’ really singsOnStage ColoradoDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
9News
Suspect killed in shooting involving deputy
The shooting happened at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. A deputy received minor injuries.
Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest
A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident.
Suspect dead, Adams County deputy injured in Northglenn shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Northglenn involving the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that led to a suspect fatality Friday night.
Best friend says father of 3 killed in hit-and-run crash was 'so well liked'
A 41-year-old husband and father of three was killed, along with his two dogs, in a hit-and-run crash on southbound Reservoir Road in Aurora early Friday morning.
Alleged late-night kidnapping in Greeley leaves suspect in custody
A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving near the 10100 block of Highway 34 around 1:55 a.m early Saturday morning when they were flagged down by a woman who claimed she was the victim of a kidnapping.
Injured passengers in fatal hit-and-run share anger over friend who ran off
DENVER — From her home on a couch, Austin Bartsch told 9NEWS she doesn’t know if her right arm will fully heal after doctors put a plate in her right shoulder. “A lot of that night is a blur. The most I remember is waking up when we hit impact,” Bartsch, 21, said of the night on July 29.
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman in Greeley
A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight. Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m. The...
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Longmont
A 60-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly pointed his gun at a driver Friday morning during an apparent road rage incident. Longmont police received a call from a person in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 at 8:30 a.m. who stated another motorist was pointing a gun at him, according to a news release from the Longmont Police Department.
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
Woman killed in north Denver Friday morning, police say
A woman was killed in north Denver, near 36th and High Street, early Friday morning and no suspects are in custody.
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for deadly shooting at Northglenn apartment
A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to a deadly shooting at a Northglenn apartment complex in April 2021.
Person dies in Aurora hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning in southeast Aurora. Video from SKY9 indicated that a car left the roadway in the area and hit a bus bench.
Man sentenced to life in Westminster killing
A man convicted in a deadly 2018 shooting at an apartment complex on Federal Boulevard has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Rifle on video, bullet through window: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they're no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they're fed up.
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Man douses 2 people in gas, looks for lighter to 'set them aflame' in possible hate crime, police in Colorado say
AURORA, Colo. — Police in suburban Denver say they’re looking for a man who doused two customers with gasoline at a fueling station after confronting them because they were speaking Spanish and “don’t belong here,” according to a department statement. The man allegedly "looked for...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Arvada
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Arvada in Jefferson County Friday night.
Aurora man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend, dumping body at truck stop
An Aurora man was found guilty of murdering of his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and dumping her body at an abandoned truck stop in Las Animas County.
Thornton police serach for missing 13-year-old Sam Ashley
Police in Thornton are asking the public for help in finding Sam Ashley. The 13 year old was last seen at midnight in the 5900 blk of E 114th Place. Sam lives with autism and is described as 5-foot tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a solid black or white T-shirt and shorts possibly with a Minecraft-themed backpack. Anyone who sees Sam is asked to call 911 immediately.
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2018 Adams County murder
A man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison without parole after he was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the January 2018 shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.
