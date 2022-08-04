MSP looking for man wanted for assault with intent to murder

Read on www.wnmufm.org
Related
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Police in Michigan are investigating the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman killed inside her Olive Township home while her three small children were present. Quinn Arielle Hallacy's children — a 7-year-old and two 10-year-olds — were not hurt in the fatal attack, which unfolded Monday evening, according to stations WOOD-TV, WXMI and WZZM.
Suspect on the Run After Gunning Down Four People in Two Ohio Homes, Cops Say
A man suspected of killing four people in two separate homes in an Ohio neighborhood was on the run Friday, police said. Stephen Marlow, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate, police said. Although police said they don’t think the neighborhood is in any danger, they are advising people to stay away and call 911 if they see a man who looks like Marlow, a 39-year-old white man with short brown hair wearing a yellow shirt and shorts. Police said they’re working to establish a motive in the ongoing investigation. A man at the scene told WSYX ABC 6 that two of the deceased were his family members, but police have not confirmed the victims’ identities or any other details in the shooting.
Wrong-way driver in Northern MI allegedly steals Jeep, crashes through garage door and threatens cops with knife: MSP
State police said a series of wild events led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Alanson man after he was accused of driving in the wrong direction, stealing a car and threatening troopers with a knife on Thursday evening.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City woman arrested after allegedly assaulting father of her child, pulling out gun
A 23-year-old Traverse City woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted the father of her young child. Michigan State Police say on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 10 p.m., troopers were called to a 911 hang-up.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp
A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities
A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
MSP troopers find $1 million worth of cocaine scattered at crash scene after I-94 traffic stop
Michigan State Police are touting the seizure of 22 pounds of illegal drugs following a traffic stop, crash and manhunt in Calhoun County. Three people are facing charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.
Man buys machete at Walmart, then hacks employee with it
A Walmart employee in Elkhart, Ind., heard a man calling them over while in the store’s parking lot Tuesday morning. When the employee approached the caller, the man allegedly attacked them with machete, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time
CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
One-legged care home resident, 93, dies after being Tasered by police
The police watchdog has launched an investigation after the death of a 93-year-old disabled care home resident, who was Tasered and pepper sprayed by officers.Police had tried to detain Donald Burgess, who was wheelchair-bound, had one leg and suffered from dementia, following a report he had threatened care staff with a knife.Two officers from Sussex Police attended the home, in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21.One of them used Pava spray, which is similar to pepper spray, while the other deployed a Taser. The knife was then removed from Mr Burgess and he was handcuffed.He was taken to hospital,...
Woman, child found dead inside Macomb County home during welfare check
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
77-year-old victim outsmarts armed burglars by faking illness to escape: Cops
Police say an elderly woman got the upper hand on two home invasion suspects after she pretended to be sick and escaped her house last week.
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
Comments / 0