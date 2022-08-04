ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MSP looking for man wanted for assault with intent to murder

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wnmufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Suspect on the Run After Gunning Down Four People in Two Ohio Homes, Cops Say

A man suspected of killing four people in two separate homes in an Ohio neighborhood was on the run Friday, police said. Stephen Marlow, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate, police said. Although police said they don’t think the neighborhood is in any danger, they are advising people to stay away and call 911 if they see a man who looks like Marlow, a 39-year-old white man with short brown hair wearing a yellow shirt and shorts. Police said they’re working to establish a motive in the ongoing investigation. A man at the scene told WSYX ABC 6 that two of the deceased were his family members, but police have not confirmed the victims’ identities or any other details in the shooting.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Murder#Michigan State Police#911#Violent Crime#The Iron Mountain Post
The Independent

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
ACCIDENTS
Law & Crime

State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities

A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
VERNON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.   
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Sacramento

Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time

CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
CERES, CA
The Independent

One-legged care home resident, 93, dies after being Tasered by police

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after the death of a 93-year-old disabled care home resident, who was Tasered and pepper sprayed by officers.Police had tried to detain Donald Burgess, who was wheelchair-bound, had one leg and suffered from dementia, following a report he had threatened care staff with a knife.Two officers from Sussex Police attended the home, in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21.One of them used Pava spray, which is similar to pepper spray, while the other deployed a Taser. The knife was then removed from Mr Burgess and he was handcuffed.He was taken to hospital,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy