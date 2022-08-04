ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Windsor Hills

By Cindy Von Quednow, John Fenoglio, Sandra Mitchell, additional reporting by Nidia Becerra
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kulDk_0h5HEvQG00

At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m., when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light — without braking — and struck two vehicles in the Windsor Hills intersection, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

Six people were declared dead at the scene, including a body that was found in a burned car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Also among the fatalities: a pregnant woman and an infant, authorities said.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands … Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby but the baby was gone.”

A number of cars were damaged and destroyed, authorities said.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, but Pepsi confirmed that the driver is a 40-year-old woman who suffered major injuries while driving “a two-door Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on La Brea.”

“Just unknown reasons for the high speed at this time … Everyone needs to drive with more due regard because a lot of collisions happen and this just happens to be at the top of the list of how bad they can get,” Pepsi said.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mother, daughter charged with assaulting pregnant woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested late last month following a fight that left two people, including a pregnant woman, injured. Bianca Renee Pineda, 44, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and one count of Assault. Her daughter, 17-year-old Janelle Pineda has been charged with two counts of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Slauson#Mercedes#Ktla#Chp#Pepsi
Daily Mail

Horrific moment LA driver speeds through red light and slams into five cars at an intersection causing huge inferno: Child, 3, and pregnant woman among six dead as seven fight injuries

This is the horrific moment a Los Angeles driver speeds through a red light before slamming into five cars at an intersection, killing six, including an infant and a pregnant woman. The black Mercedes races past a gas station then smashes into the side of a traffic jam, causing a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County De​partment of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Girl, 11, dies during birthday party held on inflatable assault course at water park where witnesses claim teenage lifeguards 'were not prepared' and staff 'need proper training'

A girl of 11 died at a water park birthday party after she went missing on a giant inflatable assault course. The victim, named by witnesses as Kyra, was supposed to be on the Total Wipeout-style challenge with around ten friends for an hour-long session at 3pm on Saturday. But...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres

Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
ACCIDENTS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy