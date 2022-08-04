ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC2 sits down with gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried

By Dave Elias
 2 days ago
Two democrats are battling it out to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis in November.

Both Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist want to be the one to do that. The two have committed to sitting down with NBC-2 before the primary election.

In Fried’s latest TV ad she is seen walking through 46 mannequins she says some of them good some of them bad.

Pointing out all of them have been men and she encourages voters to try something new.

“Everyday people are dealing with issues…whether it’s affordability. What’s happened now with reproductive health care and the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” Fried said.

Dave Elias: You recently said Florida has the highest cost of living in the country. I did a little check and it looks like California and New York. How do you qualify Florida?

Nikki Fried: First of all look at the cost of living. We have the highest property insurance in the entire country. Our inflation is higher than the national average. Rent is going up 60, 70 and even 100%. That is higher than other states.

Dave Elias: Some parents are worried their children are going to lose their school lunch money because some districts are not complying with the new federal law.

Nikki Fried: Our current commissioner of education has instructed our schools across the state to not put up a poster. A poster! That says we will not discriminate against our kids in the lunchrooms.

Some republican state officials claim a federal poster which reads “Justice For All” forces kids to accept gender ideology.

Nikki Fried: I’ve called it creepy that they’re putting sexuality in our school lunchroom.

Dave Elias: Many LGBTQ kids tell me they’ve felt attacked. Do you agree with them and what would you do as governor to fix that?

Nikki Fried: Of course they feel attacked. When I first got into office the first thing I did is expand our anti-discrimination policy to make sure we covered everybody inside the department of agriculture. And created the first ever LGBTQ director for the state. That is the same leadership I will show as governor.

Dave Elias: In your debate with Charlie Crist he said that if you beat him he would support you in November. Would you do the same for him?

Nikki Fried: My number one goal is beating Ron DeSantis. That has to happen. So regardless if it’s Charlie or me, we’re going to be united.

Dave Elias: Some of the latest polls show you and Charlie in a dead heat. Do you think it’s going to be that close?

Nikki Fried: No I don’t. I think that we are going to win by a significant margin. We are seeing momentum everywhere we go. We have seen people that have never voted in elections coming out to the polls.

Dave Elias: How will you go after Ron DeSantis?

Nikki Fried: People are tired of the fighting. They’re tired of the extremes. They’re tired of politicians not getting anything done that is going to help them and make their lives better. So we come out and say enough is enough.

After the interview concluded Fried found that Governor DeSantis suspended 13th Judicial Court State Attorney Andrew Warren.

The governor said Warren neglected his official duties and broke the law by refusing to prosecute doctors who perform abortions after the states 15 week ban or a potential law banning surgeries for transgender children.

“We don’t elect people in one part of the state to have veto power over what the entire state decides on these important issues. The constitution of Florida has vested the veto power in the governor, not individual state attorneys,” DeSantis stated.

“Talk about an authoritarian dictator. That is Ron DeSantis. Every single time that somebody dares cross him and doesn’t follow exactly what he wants…he takes away their power,” Fried responded.

Charlie Crist released a statement comparing the governor’s actions to those of a wannabe dictator saying Warren was elected twice.

Florida’s constitution does give the governor the right to suspend state officials for specific reasons but DeSantis’ order did not cite specific instances where Warren refused to do his job.

Governor DeSantis was offered a chance for an interview. So far he has not committed to one.

Fort Myers, FL
