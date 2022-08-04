Driver destroys Ainslie Art Plaza, 10 more POP! Plazas across the city announced

Read on chi.streetsblog.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
WATCH: Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood
CHICAGO - A bus driver was taken into custody on Saturday after his party bus sideswiped about 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Chicago police said the driver was heading south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. Saturday when he started hitting cars. Video taken by a witness...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The Berwyn Greenway in Lincoln Square is an upgrade, but more traffic calming is needed
Earlier this week the Chicago Department of Transportation announced the completion of the Berwyn Avenue Greenway in Lincoln Square. This lower-stress bike route was striped on Berwyn (5300 N.) between Western Avenue (2400 W.) and the North Shore Channel Trail, on the east bank of the Chicago River (about 3000 W.) Since this stretch of Berwyn is one-way westbound, an eastbound contraflow (“wrong-way”) bike lane was added to make the route two-way for people on bikes. Berwyn, a residential street, has a stoplight at Western, and it’s also one-way westbound between Broadway (1200 W.) and Western, although that segment lacks bike facilities.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Parsons Apartments affordable TOD developer Bickerdike will build new eTOD at City Lit site
In May 2022 affordable housing advocates rejoiced after the Lucy Gonzalez Parsons Apartments all-affordable transit-oriented development opened on a former city-owned parking lot site next just north of the Logan Square Blue Line station. It’s a seven-story building with 100 affordable units in a prime location, convenient to 24-hour rapid transit and high-quality retail. It includes a 93-space bike room and 20 car parking spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Chicago police issue alert of series of commercial burglaries in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents of a series of commercial business burglaries this week. The incidents all happened in the Morgan Park area in the early morning hours. Police say the burglars break a window to gain entry to the businesses, then take items and money.
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say
A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
Affordable housing investor makes 2 deals on the South Side
Substantially adding to its holdings in Chicago, a national investor in affordable housing has purchased two large South Side apartment complexes in recent weeks, promising to keep rents low while improving tenant services. The purchases by Jonathan Rose Cos. involve properties in Englewood and in Woodlawn, opposite the under-construction Obama...
More Than 600 Women Will Do Double Dutch On The South Side This Weekend
PULLMAN — Hundreds of women from across the United States, ages 40 to nearly 90, will visit the South Side this weekend to relive recess at a national retreat for a double dutch club whose roots are in Chicago. The 40+ Double Dutch Club will hold its second National...
Austin Weekly News
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
buildingupchicago.com
Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl
In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CFD adds firefighter Michael Pickering's badge to memorial wall
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department honored a paramedic who lost his life to COVID-19. On Thursday, the family of Michael Pickering added his badge to the memorial wall at the fire academy in South Loop. The department is also dedicating a brick to the 45-year-old at the Firefighter Memorial Park.He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood.Pickering died last October after contracting COVID. He was the 4th Chicago firefighter to die from the virus.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
BGA investigates effectiveness of Community Safety Center's efforts to curb Chicago violence
Dan Hinkel with the BGA joined Eyewitness News Saturday morning with more details on their investigation into the Community Safety Center.
Missing University of Chicago student reunited with family after several months
A Chinese University of Chicago student who had been missing for three months has been reunited with his family. Diwen Fan was seen leaving his dorm in early May and he appeared to have vanished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Union Station Polar Express train ride cancelled due to staff shortages
CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023. According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel […]
Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating
A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.
Comments / 1