Driver destroys Ainslie Art Plaza, 10 more POP! Plazas across the city announced

Earlier this week the Chicago Department of Transportation announced the completion of the Berwyn Avenue Greenway in Lincoln Square. This lower-stress bike route was striped on Berwyn (5300 N.) between Western Avenue (2400 W.) and the North Shore Channel Trail, on the east bank of the Chicago River (about 3000 W.) Since this stretch of Berwyn is one-way westbound, an eastbound contraflow (“wrong-way”) bike lane was added to make the route two-way for people on bikes. Berwyn, a residential street, has a stoplight at Western, and it’s also one-way westbound between Broadway (1200 W.) and Western, although that segment lacks bike facilities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO