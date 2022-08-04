ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, MD

mymcmedia.org

11th Annual Salvadoran American Day Festival Returns Saturday

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th annual Salvadoran American Day Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held at Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will feature Salvadoran food, crafts, music, and a health fair co-sponsored...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October

The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month

Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest

The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Wear Purple for International Overdose Awareness Day

Beginning Aug. 25, International Overdose Awareness Day (I.O.A.D.) will be honored for nearly a month, and Montgomery County will go purple in support of those affected by drug addiction. The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with Frederick County for the “They Are Us” 7th...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Olde Towne Park Plaza Upgrade Scheduled in Gaithersburg

The Plaza will undergo a lighting upgrade the week of August 8. The water feature will operate from 4 – 7 p.m. during installation. Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg is getting an upgrade, with overhead lighting (catenary lights) being strung to add nighttime charm. The installation will begin on Monday, August 8, and is expected to take about a week, weather permitting. The Interactive Water Feature at Olde Towne Plaza will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. during the installation period, opening after the contractors have made the area safe. Note that the Water Feature is always closed on Mondays.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Sit in the Hot Seat This August with Montgomery County Fire

Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services (MCFRS) is offering a ride along program throughout August as part of efforts to increase recruitment. MCFRS currently has openings for firefighters and rescue recruits that close on Aug. 31, 2022. Interested applicants are invited to spend the day with real first responders in one of the County’s fire houses and respond to calls as an observer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)

Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
BETHESDA, MD

