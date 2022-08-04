Read on www.mymcmedia.org
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
11th Annual Salvadoran American Day Festival Returns Saturday
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th annual Salvadoran American Day Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held at Montgomery College’s Rockville Campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will feature Salvadoran food, crafts, music, and a health fair co-sponsored...
Montgomery Parks Offers Free Children’s Performances Throughout August
Montgomery Parks — through Parks Playhouse Junior — will be showing three free children’s performances in August. The performers will get kids moving and grooving by keeping them engaged with puppetry, music, and more. If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your kids, here’s...
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month
Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
5 Things to Do at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Since 1949, the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair has been a summer destination for families and friends. This year’s edition — the 73rd annual county fair — is closely approaching and you may be wondering: what is there to do when there is so much to do?. Here...
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do in the DC Area to Welcome August
The story of tonight is that it’s the first weekend of August — which means it’s time for Clear the Shelters!. Clear the Shelters is our annual initiative to find forever homes for thousands of furry friends whose cute faces make us helpless. We’re not throwing away...
Wear Purple for International Overdose Awareness Day
Beginning Aug. 25, International Overdose Awareness Day (I.O.A.D.) will be honored for nearly a month, and Montgomery County will go purple in support of those affected by drug addiction. The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with Frederick County for the “They Are Us” 7th...
Summer delight: Fenwick Bakery heating up its famous peach cake
You are craving right now for a “Pig Trough” from Farrell’s. Maybe a “German Chocolate Cake, from Herman’s. How about a “Strawberry Pie," from Haussner’s.
Exciting surprises at Crumbl Cookies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August 4 is National Cookie Day. Kole Powell, Regional Operations Manager of Crumbl Cookies helped us with our cookie craze.
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Goodbye Bowie!
We've had such a great time on our FOX 5 Zip Trip in Bowie! Join us next week as we head to National Landing!
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
Olde Towne Park Plaza Upgrade Scheduled in Gaithersburg
The Plaza will undergo a lighting upgrade the week of August 8. The water feature will operate from 4 – 7 p.m. during installation. Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg is getting an upgrade, with overhead lighting (catenary lights) being strung to add nighttime charm. The installation will begin on Monday, August 8, and is expected to take about a week, weather permitting. The Interactive Water Feature at Olde Towne Plaza will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. during the installation period, opening after the contractors have made the area safe. Note that the Water Feature is always closed on Mondays.
Sit in the Hot Seat This August with Montgomery County Fire
Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services (MCFRS) is offering a ride along program throughout August as part of efforts to increase recruitment. MCFRS currently has openings for firefighters and rescue recruits that close on Aug. 31, 2022. Interested applicants are invited to spend the day with real first responders in one of the County’s fire houses and respond to calls as an observer.
Weasel: ‘We played our music, talked about our politics’; WHFS tribute show this weekend
Jonathan “Weasel” Gilbert says he almost flunked out of American University because he was so focused on working on the school’s on-campus station, “which could only be heard in the dorms and the student union.”. Weasel couldn’t have known he would soon become part of what...
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
