Cincinnati, OH

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Mike Brosseau starting Saturday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. In 112 plate appearances this season, Brosseau has a .293 batting average with an...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
WATCH: Paolo Banchero throws first pitch at MLB game

Thus far, the summer of 2021-22 Duke basketball gem Paolo Banchero has included going No. 1 overall at the NBA Draft to the Orlando Magic, dominating in two Summer League outings, and scoring 50 points during a pro-am game. Then on Friday night, Banchero was a guest of honor in his hometown, ...
Brewers and Reds meet with series tied 1-1

Cincinnati Reds (43-63, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-49, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -273, Reds +223; over/under is 7 1/2...
