Read on blogredmachine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau starting Saturday for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. In 112 plate appearances this season, Brosseau has a .293 batting average with an...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How one pitch put a dagger in the Red Sox
The latest loss to the Kansas City Royals was a dagger for the last-place Boston Red Sox considering it put them four games out of the final Wild Card spot
WATCH: Paolo Banchero throws first pitch at MLB game
Thus far, the summer of 2021-22 Duke basketball gem Paolo Banchero has included going No. 1 overall at the NBA Draft to the Orlando Magic, dominating in two Summer League outings, and scoring 50 points during a pro-am game. Then on Friday night, Banchero was a guest of honor in his hometown, ...
FOX Sports
Brewers and Reds meet with series tied 1-1
Cincinnati Reds (43-63, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-49, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -273, Reds +223; over/under is 7 1/2...
Gary Sánchez’s Yankees career ended a year ago due to COVID-19
By Aug. 5 2021, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez had seen his share of ups and downs. One more down was about to come: a positive test for COVID-19. Sánchez’s stint on the COVID IL saw him lose 11 games of playing time, but it may have cost him something far greater — his eventual roster spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Does Brian Cashman’s job hinge on a Yankees World Series appearance?
After the 2022 season ends, the New York Yankees will see a number of big names hit free agency. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman, Jameson Taillon, Zack Britton, Chad Green and potentially Luis Severino might all be hitting the road. Oh yeah, and there’s one more on the business...
MLB・
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0