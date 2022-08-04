Signature Bank Provides $210M in Acquisition Financing for HGI’s Avalon Green Buy

Read on commercialobserver.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Commercial Observer
Chetrit, Stellar Seal $1.1B Multifamily Loan Hat Trick With $365M CMBS Deal
Mega loans have been few and far between recently, but Chetrit Group and Stellar Management just scored a $365 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) refinance for Park West Village, their luxury multifamily property on the Upper West Side, Commercial Observer has learned. Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and Starwood Property Trust...
Commercial Observer
Arena Investors Renews 9K-SF Lease in Landmarked Chrysler Building
Asset management firm Arena Investors has renewed its lease for 9,200 square feet on the entire 59th floor of the iconic Chrysler Building. Arena Investors signed a five-year renewal for the space in the building at 405 Lexington Avenue, with an asking rent of $95 per square foot, according to tenant broker Colliers.
Commercial Observer
Spring Health Takes 30K-SF 30 Madison Office Vacated by Knotel
Spring Health signed a seven-year lease for 30,000 square feet at 60 Madison Avenue, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed. The company, which uses proprietary technology to match people with mental health professionals, took the second floor and most of the third floor of the Moinian Group’s building just north of Madison Square Park, space that was vacated by flex office provider Knotel, The Real Deal first reported. Asking rent was $80 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
Sunday Summary: Put on a Happy Face!
Because for all of the caterwauling about the state of the market, the raw numbers were a lot better in the first half of the year than they were in the first half of 2021. According to a report from Cushman & Wakefield, New York City did about $21.6 billion in investment sales — a 99 percent increase from the first half of last year!
therealdeal.com
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
Commercial Observer
Tory Burch Reups 130K-SF Office at 11 West 19th
Tory Burch is keeping its bags unpacked at 11 West 19th Street. The women’s fashion designer signed a 13-year renewal for its 130,000-square-foot headquarters at the Flatiron District building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $72 per square foot, according to landlord Savitt Partners.
midislandtimes.com
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
The Inn at Fairfield Beach sells for $2M
The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a hotel situated near the Fairfield shoreline, has sold for $2 million. Local residents Michael and Jeff Giannone acquired the 6,804-square-foot, 14-unit property and plan to continue running it as a lodging destination. The property opened in 1995 as the Sea Grape Inn before switching to the current name in 2007.
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
larchmontbuzz.com
More Shops Coming to Larchmont
We are keeping tabs on several new businesses coming to Larchmont later this year. While we don’t have opening dates, we have spoken with representatives of the businesses to confirm they are definitely coming to Larchmont. First, representatives of Faherty Clothing told us they are excited about coming to...
California wellness brand The Ranch to open Tuxedo Park location
The Ranch, a California-based luxury health and wellness brand featuring results-oriented fitness programs, announced plans to open its first East Coast destination near Tuxedo Park. The Ranch Hudson Valley will be based at a 200-acre lakefront property featuring a historic 40,000-square-foot estate built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his...
Hawthorne contractor claims bungled workers comp case cost $30M
A Hawthorne electrical contractor claims that a mishandled workers’ compensation claim has cost it $30 million. Candela Systems Corp. accused Keevily Spero-Whitelaw Inc. insurance services of breach of contract, in a July 26 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court. “But for the breach of the agreement between Candela and...
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
Gym, tan, loft? ‘Jersey Shore’ star purchases posh Soho apartment for almost $4M, report says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” fame is heading back to the East Coast. The former Eltingville resident, who had recently been living in Los Angeles, shelled out $3.43 million for a sprawling two-bedroom, three-bathroom Manhattan apartment, the New York Post has reported. Located in...
westviewnews.org
News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village
In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools In New York In 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Attending a prominent Law school in New York is crucial if you’re thinking about a career in law to pass the bar exam, land a job, and succeed in your future endeavors. Even though attending a top law school in New York is important, picking the proper one to apply to and enroll in can be challenging.
Thrillist
Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station
By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station. Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will...
themonroesun.com
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
