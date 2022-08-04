Read on lynnwoodtoday.com
Free outdoor movie and activities at Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinemas Aug. 11 and 18
On Aug. 11 and 18, the City of Lynnwood will be hosting its Sandlot Cinemas at the Lynnwood Park Amphitheater — a time for the community to come together and enjoy an outdoor movie. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. Encanto will be...
Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
Scene in Lynnwood: Project Girl tours city campus
Project Girl, a Lynnwood-based mentoring program for local young women of color, was invited to tour the City of Lynnwood campus earlier this week. The Aug. 1 tour started in the Lynnwood City Council Chambers, where the girls were allowed to check out the dais. Then they heard from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Shirley Sutton.
Harold ‘Hal’ Rowe: An avid outdoorsman, he cherished time with his family
Harold “Hal” E. Rowe, 88, of Edmonds, WA died Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Hal was known for his ability to impact others, always having wisdom to impart. An avid outdoorsman, Hal spent his time fishing, camping, hunting and bike riding. He cherished time with his family and was known for traveling with his grandchildren throughout the country during their youth.
Mayor selects Julie Moore as Lynnwood’s new assistant city administrator
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell has selected Julie Moore to serve as Lynnwood’s next assistant city administrator. This position assists the mayor in the overall management of the city, supporting internal and external operations, and implementing city policies, programs and procedures. “Julie Moore is a dedicated and trusted member of...
Lynnwood residents invited to second ‘Let’s Talk About Safety’ meeting Aug. 10
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Lynnwood City Council, the Lynnwood Police Department and other city staff are hosting a second “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting. City officials encourage everyone to attend and let staff know their ideas for keeping Lynnwood safe. The meeting will be from 6...
AJ Adamski appointed Leadership Snohomish County executive director
AJ Adamski has been appointed the new executive director of Leadership Snohomish County (LSC). Adamski joins the organization with over 20 years in the field of education as a teacher and school administrator. As part of a military family, she traveled the world and developed an appreciation of different cultures and communities.
Under the weather: Dry streak comes to an end, but warmth quickly returning
It is! After a 16-day hiatus from measurable rainfall at Paine Field, we finally received some rain on Thursday Aug. 4 —and boy, did it feel nice. At the time of writing this, the temperature outside at KPAE is sitting pretty at around 60 degrees. This feels quite refreshing after what seemed like a never-ending stretch of hot weather.
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
