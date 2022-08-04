‘The Resort’ Episode 4: Luis Gerardo Méndez Explains Those Trippy Plot Twists

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Best Lines of the Week (July 29-August 4): ‘You Need to Uno Reverse Card This’
As July came to a close and August got started, this week featured an ending and a beginning — but in the case of TV, there were mostly beginnings. From Prime Video‘s sci-fi drama Paper Girls to FX‘s sophomore season of Reservation Dogs, there was no shortage of new episodes — and great dialogue — to sink our teeth into.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator Sterlin Harjo on ‘Resetting’ Stories in Season 2
Reservation Dogs is back and throwing the teens at the center of the series on Hulu plenty of challenges in Season 2. As viewers see in the opening two episodes, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor) work on breaking a curse they unleashed on their “enemy” Jackie (Elva Guerra), who took off with their friend Elora (Devery Jacobs). Told that any bad medicine will come back to haunt them, the curse also has an effect on Jackie and Elora’s intended journey to California.
‘The Walking Dead’: Showrunner Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead might be coming to an end later this year, but Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira) are set to continue their story in a brand new spinoff of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic zombie drama. As first reported by Comicbook.com, stars Lincoln and Gurira revealed the...
Andy Serkis Set to Showrun and Direct Marie Tussaud Series ‘Madame!’
The Batman star Andy Serkis is working with TF1 Group-owned Newen Studios to develop an epic period drama about the life of Marie Tussaud, the famous French artist known for her wax sculptures and Madame Tussauds wax museum. According to Variety, Serkis is on board as showrunner and director for...
Australian Road Trip With ‘Darby and Joan,’ ‘Saul’ and the Aftershow, Ramsay vs. Ramsay, Ashton Kutcher Takes Costa Rica Challenge
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi star in the Australian light mystery Darby and Joan as a former detective and retired nurse touring Queensland and solving crimes in an RV. Better Call Saul’s penultimate episode is followed by a Talking Saul after-show, setting up the series finale. National Geographic heads to Costa Rica for the season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted Showdown, where he faces off with daughter Tilly, and it’s also the setting for Ashton Kutcher running wild with Bear Grylls.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93
Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Posts Sweet Moment With Brandi Passante Behind the Scenes
When people can get a chance to see Storage Wars stars Dan Dotson and Brandi Passante together, then it’s worth celebrating. Dotson and Passante were together for a behind-the-scenes video that he filmed. As you may know, Dan and his wife, Laura Dotson, are very busy with the show and their own business. Well, let’s see what Dan is sharing with his fans on Twitter.
JWoww Calls Out The Situation for 'Fake, Bad Friend, Shady' Behavior on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
"I'm petrified because if Mike can play Angelina like this, he could play me like this," she says, before tearing up over all the drama. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's messy drama with Angelina Pivarnick is now starting to affect his relationships with the rest of his "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" fam -- and Jenni "JWoww" Farley is especially upset.
‘Sister Wives’ Trailer: Kody Brown’s Family Goes Through Dramatic Changes in Season 17 (VIDEO)
The long-running TLC reality series Sister Wives is returning for its most shocking season yet, as Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — go through dramatic changes. Set to premiere on Sunday, September 11, the new season will take an emotional turn...
Keke Palmer Says Jimmy Fallon ‘Is Our Betty White’ in ‘Password’ Revival
Having played the verbal guessing game for years on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon now brings Password to primetime. He’ll appear as a celebrity partner to contestants in every episode. “Jimmy is our Betty White, although she is irreplaceable,” says host Keke Palmer (above, with Fallon). In fact, the...
Lives of the Rolling Stones, ‘Westworld’ War, ‘Elizabeth’ Finale, a Wild Year in Africa
Get some satisfaction with a four-part Epix docuseries profiling the legendary rockers of The Rolling Stones. Hosts and humans unite and face off in an existential war in the penultimate episode of HBO’s Westworld. The Starz historical drama Becoming Elizabeth airs its season finale. A nature series follows each of the four seasons during a Wild Year in Africa.
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 53 Sets Premiere as IFC Unveils First Look (VIDEO)
IFC is giving viewers their first look at the highly-anticipated 53rd season of Documentary Now! with an all-new trailer. Really the show’s fourth season, as Season 53 plays into the satirical nature of the Documentary Now! concept, the two-part premiere taking place Wednesday, October 19 includes the episodes “Soldier of Illusion,” written by John Mulaney, and “Trouver Frisson,” which pays tribute to the films of Agnes Varda.
Renée Zellweger Thinks Anti-Aging Products Are ‘Garbage’ & Says She’s Still ‘Valuable’ at 53
Renée Zellweger is telling everyone that she’s fabulous at 53 and she’s not interested in what the beauty industry is selling to women. The powerful message leans into what many women in Hollywood have been openly discussing when it comes to aging — it’s time to crush those ideas that only youth is valuable.
‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson Previews the Reboot’s Fresh ‘Perspective’
There’s still no crying in baseball, unless it’s to cheer this welcome reboot, A League of Their Own. Inspired by the 1992 film, the eight-episode series brings the all-female Rockford Peaches — part of the first-ever women’s pro sports league — back to the plate. Set in 1943, the story of women struggling in a traditionally male world proves a fertile field to cover today.
‘Westworld’: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in Penultimate Episode (RECAP)
‘[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 Episode 7, “Metanoia.”]. At this point, it’s looking like Westworld’s Season 4 finale is going to be an Ed Harris bottle episode. Okay, that’s an exaggeration. But it’s not an exaggeration to say that “Metanoia” isn’t...
Jason Isaacs to Portray Cary Grant in BritBox Biopic ‘Archie’
Hollywood icon Cary Grant is set to be brought to life by Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs in an upcoming biographical drama from ITV and BritBox International. According to Deadline, the four-part series will be titled Archie, after Grant’s birthname Archibald Alexander Leach. It will be written and executive produced by Stan & Ollie writer Jeff Pope and produced by ITV Studios for the network’s soon-to-launch streamer ITVX.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Collectible Dolls Are Arriving This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Marvel has partnered with the Black woman-owned company Worl of EPI to issue a set of collectible dolls inspired by the anticipated Black Panther sequel. The figurines, which are described in a press release as “exquisitely detailed,” are 11.5 inches long and can be articulated to recreate warrior poses. World of EPI designed the collectibles and used custom skin-tone blends, authentic and first-of-its-kind innovative hairstyles, intricate fashions, and replica playable battle accessories. For the Nakia doll, World of EPI is the first to mass produce natural locs hairstyles. More from VIBE.com‘Wakanda Forever Prologue' EP...
