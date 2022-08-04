Wells Fargo snagged about 25,000 square feet of office space at 1675 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, in a slot soon to be vacated by Comerica Bank. With the current tenant moving out in June 2023, it allows Wells Fargo to seamlessly relocate from 5355 Town Center Road once its lease at that location expires, according to the landlord, Tricera Capital.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO