Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Wells Fargo Takes 25K-SF Space in Boca Raton, Replacing Comerica

Wells Fargo snagged about 25,000 square feet of office space at 1675 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, in a slot soon to be vacated by Comerica Bank. With the current tenant moving out in June 2023, it allows Wells Fargo to seamlessly relocate from 5355 Town Center Road once its lease at that location expires, according to the landlord, Tricera Capital.
BOCA RATON, FL
Federal Realty Pays $181M For Discounted Pembroke Pines Mall

Federal Realty Investment Trust dropped $180.5 million for an outdoor mall in Pembroke Pines, Fla., the Maryland-based REIT announced. Dubbed The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, the 392,000-square-foot shopping center is home to Nike, Sephora, Old Navy, DSW and Barnes & Noble stores, among others. It’s on 41 acres at 527 SW 145th Terrace, at the junction of Interstate 75 and Pines Boulevard.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

