New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open

Water main break causes pressure issues in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington. The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.
25newsnow.com
Springfield Road garage sales this weekend
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
hoiabc.com
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
1470 WMBD
Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
cityofeastpeoria.com
Part of walking trail closing
A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
wcbu.org
Ignite Peoria brings accessibility and creative culture to the forefront in the River City
On this week’s episode of Out and About, Sarah Marie Dillard and Brandon Mooberry join Jenn Gordon to talk about Ignite Peoria – central Illinois’ premiere arts and makers fest designed to spark creativity in the community. The event includes 2 performance stages, a live fashion photo shoot, over 90 arts and makers booths, and Sensory Ignite, a unique area designed for guests with sensory sensitivities. For more information visit https://artspartners.net/ignite-peoria/.
Central Illinois Proud
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Spalding Pastoral Center
—- THE SPALDING PASTORAL CENTER. Here’s photos from the inside of what used to be Spalding High School. There’s the chapel and some of the class rooms are now bedrooms for overnight Cursillo and Teens Encounter Christ weekend retreats that take place here. Check out the bottle-cap artwork...
hoiabc.com
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to...
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
wcsjnews.com
Livingston County Health Department Will Host Tire Collection Event
In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal, the Livingston County Health Department will be assisting in the collection of unused tires. Notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them...
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
25newsnow.com
Same place, different night: Overnight fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The same vacant home on the 2100 block of W. Garden Street was up in flames Thursday night; a familiar scene to emergency crews who had been there just twelve days ago. According to Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, crews were called to this week’s...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
