Peoria, IL

New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Central Illinois Proud

Water main break causes pressure issues in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington. The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Springfield Road garage sales this weekend

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
GROVELAND, IL
hoiabc.com

Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
FARMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
cityofeastpeoria.com

Part of walking trail closing

A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Ignite Peoria brings accessibility and creative culture to the forefront in the River City

On this week’s episode of Out and About, Sarah Marie Dillard and Brandon Mooberry join Jenn Gordon to talk about Ignite Peoria – central Illinois’ premiere arts and makers fest designed to spark creativity in the community. The event includes 2 performance stages, a live fashion photo shoot, over 90 arts and makers booths, and Sensory Ignite, a unique area designed for guests with sensory sensitivities. For more information visit https://artspartners.net/ignite-peoria/.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries in Saturday morning kitchen fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning. Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m....
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg

On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
News Break
Politics
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Spalding Pastoral Center

—- THE SPALDING PASTORAL CENTER. Here’s photos from the inside of what used to be Spalding High School. There’s the chapel and some of the class rooms are now bedrooms for overnight Cursillo and Teens Encounter Christ weekend retreats that take place here. Check out the bottle-cap artwork...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to...
EAST PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Livingston County Health Department Will Host Tire Collection Event

In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal, the Livingston County Health Department will be assisting in the collection of unused tires. Notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents

More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
PEORIA, IL

