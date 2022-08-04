An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband had fallen ill over the course of a month, and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, who he believed was poisoning him. He successfully captured video evidence and turned it in to police, who subsequently took Yu into custody at the couple's home and booked her at Orange County Jail. The man sustained "significant internal injuries" as a result, but is expected to recover. Correction: CBSLA previously reported that the woman had poisoned her husband's food but it's unclear how the woman used the poison. However, Irvine Police have confirmed to CBSLA that the woman did not poison her husband's food as previously reported in this post.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO