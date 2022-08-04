ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale

By Kieran Neller
 2 days ago

The Foxes boss has reportedly made a firm stance on the future of the 21-year-old.

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs , Rodgers has expressed to the centreback that his future is not up for debate as the Premier League gets closer.

As per the report, the France U21 International wants to leave the club, and expects to if a reasonable offer for his services comes along.

The Blues are reportedly pushing the Midlands side with an expected £70million bid, a whole £10million below the threshold the team have set to begin negotiations.

Chelsea find themselves desperate for an extra centreback after the departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively after both of their contracts expired.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The London outfit have partially remedied the problem by signing Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly, but the gap left by the exit of two players can't be made up for by one.

It is also rumoured that Marcos Alonso is interested in leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, and so another competitive defender would help balance the ship.

Chelsea's struggles at the back have resulted in a poor pre-season record, with losses including MLS side Charlotte FC on penalties and a 4-0 hammering by fellow Premier League club Arsenal in the Florida Cup.

