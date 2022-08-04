ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Real Blow’ - Pundit on Manchester United Missing Out on Frenkie de Jong Due to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
 2 days ago

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has said that Manchester United losing out on Frenkie De Jong to Chelsea would be a massive blow.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has said that Manchester United losing out on Frenkie De Jong to Chelsea would be a massive blow.

The one player who Manchester United have been after since the transfer window opened is Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona need to sell him as his wages are too high but he isn't willing to take a pay cut.

With Erik ten Hag joining the Red Devils, he wanted to bring De Jong in as he knew how to play his style of football.

Despite putting all of their effort into signing him this summer, the Dutchman apparently is very against moving to Old Trafford as he wants Champions League football.

This has now opened the door for Chelsea to swoop in and hijack the deal and if recent reports are to be believed, De Jong is open to a move.

If Chelsea do pull this signing off then it is going to make Manchester United look very bad and one pundit believes it's going to be a massive 'blow' to United.

It’s definitely a blow if he decides to go to Chelsea," McLeish told Football Insider.

Let’s face it, it was always in the news, we heard about it every day, we were all privy to the deal going one way or the other.

For one of your great rivals to come in at the last minute, at the 11th hour and take him away from your clutches, that will be a real blow to United.

Frenkie de Jong, by the sound of things, would love a London move.

