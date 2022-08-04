ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rockaway, NY

Children beat the heat with lots of water and air conditioning

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Slip and slides, arcades and ice cream were the perfect recipe for children to beat the heat Thursday on Long Island.

Camp staff at Rolling River Day Camp in East Rockaway encouraged children to take plenty of water breaks and spend more time indoors in the air conditioning than outside in the heat.

When they were outside, children splashed on a slip and slide and had ice cream treats to keep them cool.

Indoor activities included an air-conditioned arcade room where children played air hockey and video games.

Adults were able to find some relief at United Skates in Seaford where the rock 'n' roll music and air conditioning were both on full blast.

The Long Beach Recreation Center also provided a cool place for a workout.

