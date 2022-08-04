Building Fire Reported At Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center

Smoke could be seen coming from the Central Booking and Intake Facility Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

A fire reportedly erupted at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, authorities say.

Smoke was seen coming from the building in the 300 block of E. Madison Street around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore Fire.

Additional units were called in to help clear the smoke from the building, officials said.

Details surrounding the fire and the current condition of the building or occupants are unknown as of 6:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

