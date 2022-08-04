ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

PGA Tour Grill to Open in Orlando International Airport This Fall

By Natalie Lowin
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 2 days ago

PGA Tour Grill will be opening this fall at the newly constructed Terminal C in the Orlando International Airport . PGA Tour Grill sets themselves apart from typical airport dining. According to their site , the grill restaurant offers “a new type of dining experience that captures travelers of all demographics” and is a ” healthy lifestyle destination with a focus on nutrition, health and quality.”

The restaurant is associated with the global restaurateur HMSHost , which can be found in 120 airports worldwide according to their website . What Now Orlando briefly spoke with Monikas Henry , who is the Senior Director of Operations at HMSHost. Henry filed a plan review for the PGA Tour Grill on July 14, 2022.

PGA Tour Grill has eight restaurants in airports around the country. Some of these airport’s with PGA Tour Grills include the Jacksonville International Airport, the San Diego International Airport, the El Paso International Airport and the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Check out all of the locations here .

PGA Tour Grill’s menu includes options like the Power Salad, which is a salad “with quinoa, garbanzo beans, edamame, fresh herbs, sunflower seeds, grilled red pepper, red grapes, butter lettuce cups and Champagne vinaigrette.”

The full menu is not available online but their site states that the “menu was created with an emphasis on incorporating a wide variety of healthy ingredients like quinoa, beans, arugula, and pomegranate into all of the dishes; packing a punch of flavor many people may not think possible in healthy eating.”

This new PGA Tour Grill will be located in the Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C. This new terminal will have over 24 new restaurants and will begin opening on September 19, 2022, according to this site . The opening process is expected to take 2 weeks.

PGA Tour Grill does not have Instagram or Facebook accounts but hungry travelers can expect to see this restaurant up and running soon.



