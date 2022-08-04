ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital Employee From Nottingham Sentenced For Producing Child Porn Of An Unconscious Patient

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Donald Benson Photo Credit: nottinghammd.com

A former hospital employee has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after sexually assaulting minor victims while they were unconscious, authorities say.

Donald Benson, 42, of Nottingham, assaulted the 15-year-old girl back in 2016 and possessed child pornography dating back to 1999, according to the Department of Justice.

On Sept. 18, 2016, Benson, who was working as a patient sitter, assaulted the teenage girl while she was unconscious, prosecutors said. Benson took 13 pictures of the sexual assault and sent those pictures to his personal email account, using the birthdate of the patient as the subject of the email.

In December 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report regarding child pornography on Benson's email account, which found that Benson had uploaded 337 files of child pornography between August 2015 and December 2019.

A search warrant was executed on Benson's home on Feb. 6, 2020, that revealed several images and files of child pornography, as well as a CD, which contained images of child pornography taken between 1999 and 2013.

Benson admitted to taking photos of the unconscious minor victim at the hospital while he was working in an official capacity. He also admitted that he took images when the victim's father walked out of the room.

Upon release from prison, Benson must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, or where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

