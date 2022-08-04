Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner
It’s almost the weekend! There has been a lot of exciting news this week, like JLo’s steamy swimsuit photos and Prince William and Prince Charlotte’s helicopter ride, and while we still don’t know if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child has been born, we do have a round-up of some of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shares some epic behind-the-scenes footage of Guyanaa’s proposal to Lele Pons at Tomorrowland.
@parishilton
Congratulations to my sis @Lele Pons and @guaynaa on their EPIC engagement on the Main Stage at #Tomorrowland 🎉💍💖🥰 You two are the perfect couple & I'm so happy I was there for this magical moment🥹 I can’t wait for the wedding! 👰🏼♬ original sound - ParisHilton
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is ready to bring real stomachs back in a clip with over 13 million views.
@selenagomez
Vaca self♬ original sound - unwinewithtashak
3. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber shares footage denouncing racism and promoting Justice at his first performance back.
@justinbieber
Justice 4 all WE ARE ALL EQUAL 🎥: @notrorykramer x @evanpaterakis♬ original sound - Justin Bieber
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner takes Stormi Webster to Harrods, but the really interesting thing about this video is Jenner’s bizarre shirt.
@rosalia
BabY no Me llameS🚫📞 Dc @Alex Chentsov♬ DESPECHÁ - ROSALÍA
5. Grupo Firme
Grupo Firme shows just how loyal their fans are when it comes to their music. “We are surprised that you already know our new single,” they wrote in the caption.
@grupofirme
Ayer fue mágico Chicago, nos sorprende que ya se saben nuestro nuevo sencillo 🤩 #grupofirme #chicago #eduincaz♬ sonido original - Grupo Firme
6. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kylie tease a new collection in matching looks.
@krisjenner
Kris Collection round 2? ;) @Kylie Cosmetics @Kylie Jenner♬ Janrah - $avannah Hannah
7. Serena Williams
Tennis professional Serena Williams shares a behind the scene of a day in her life.
@serena
A little #bts for your timeline #grwm♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
8. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore really likes pretzels.
@drewbarrymore
So I was caught…♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
9. Rosalia
Rosalia does a TikTok dance a fan created for her new song Despecha.
@rosalia ♬ DESPECHÁ - ROSALÍA
10. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid wears really big pants.
@babybella777 ♬ Love In Portofino - Dalida & Raymond Lefèvre Et Son Grand Orchestre
