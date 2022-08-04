Police seek public's help one year after unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills

It has been one year since the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old San Diego resident in Emerald Hills Park, and San Diego police are asking the public's help so homicide investigators can solve the case.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting, which occurred early in the morning on July 26, 2021 in the parking lot of the park, which is located on Bethune Court near Kelton Road.

Luis Alberto Arroyo, who worked as a custodian at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital in Kearny Mesa, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body after police were called by someone who heard gunfire around 2 a.m. He was rushed to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators have interviewed potential witnesses but have made little progress in the case in the year since Arroyo's death.

"Detectives are looking at various possible motives at this time but are hopeful persons that may have additional information come forward," homicide Lt. Stephen Shebloski said in an email.

Investigators are seeking information and witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Many members of Arroyo's family, including his two children, reside in San Diego County, Shebloski said.

San Diego police asked that anyone with information about the case call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or call anonymously to the Crime Stoppers' tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .