ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police seek public's help one year after unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills

By Angelina Hicks
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

It has been one year since the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old San Diego resident in Emerald Hills Park, and San Diego police are asking the public's help so homicide investigators can solve the case.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting, which occurred early in the morning on July 26, 2021 in the parking lot of the park, which is located on Bethune Court near Kelton Road.

Luis Alberto Arroyo, who worked as a custodian at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital in Kearny Mesa, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body after police were called by someone who heard gunfire around 2 a.m. He was rushed to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators have interviewed potential witnesses but have made little progress in the case in the year since Arroyo's death.

"Detectives are looking at various possible motives at this time but are hopeful persons that may have additional information come forward," homicide Lt. Stephen Shebloski said in an email.

Investigators are seeking information and witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Many members of Arroyo's family, including his two children, reside in San Diego County, Shebloski said.

San Diego police asked that anyone with information about the case call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or call anonymously to the Crime Stoppers' tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Emerald Hills, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Unsolved#Violent Crime#Bethune Court#Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital#Lrb 619 Rrb
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy