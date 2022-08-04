Udder chaos: Herd of cows ‘storms’ Devon village

Locals in Devon got quite the shock when a herd of cows started roaming down a road, seemingly "storming" the village.

Residents of East Allington discovered that around 50 cows were wandering freely in the village at around 6am on Thursday, 4 August.

A gate enclosing the animals in a nearby field had not been secured properly, leading them to escape.

"We did try to get them to go back up the road they came from, but they were having none of it - even after we tried bribing them with food," a villager said.

