LOOK: First Photos of 2022 Dawgs Arrive

The Georgia Bulldogs took the practice field on Thursday, marking the official start of fall camp.

Georgia is defending their 2021 national title and feels confident in what they have despite losing several key contributors. They released several team pictures from the first day of action, and it appears that everyone is in high spirits and ready for an entire season of action.

Warren Brinson prepares to give his teammate a look.

Stetson Bennett has been sharp in camp practices, commanding the offense and preparing for his final season in Athens.

Brock Bowers looks to back up his historic freshman campaign, where he lead Georgia in all major receiving statistics.

Kearis Jackson dealt with injuries in 2021, but with the help of Bennett could finally carve out a consistent rotation spot.

Nolan Smith prepares to give Robert Beal a look in practice.

Stetson Bennett and Kearis Jackson talk strategy at practice.

INJURY REPORT:

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) - Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.

Tykee Smith, S (Knee)- "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee)- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed.

