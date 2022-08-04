ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols OL Coach Elarbee Discusses Left Tackle Battle

By Matt Ray
 2 days ago

Competition abounds during Tennessee's preseason camp as the Vols continue to work towards their September 1st season-opener against Ball State. The Vols return key guys across the board, and most positions look solidified to this point. Still, all year are locked on who will protect Hendon Hooker's blindside at left tackle.

Following Tennessee's fourth practice, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee discussed his offensive line, including the left tackle battle between Jeremiah Crawford, Gerald Mincey and Dayne Davis.

"Man, they're all doing well, competing," Elarbee said of what he has seen at the position so far. "It was the first day of pads yesterday, I thought they all, including those three, kind of melted a little bit just with the heat. Came back today, we're flying around. Doing well, man. To say who's where or what, I couldn't do that for you if that's where that sucker's heading, but they're competing really, really well."

Tennessee will practice in full pads for the first time on Saturday morning, which will go a long ways in helping the Vols determine who will lock down the pivotal position. The Vols will hold their first scrimmage later on in fall camp, and by this point, Elarbee thinks he can have a direction for which way the battle will go.

"Typically, you hope you have a direction after the first scrimmage," Elarbee said of the timeline of making a decision. "Then you kind of solidify after the second scrimmage. Some years, you're fortunate that it happens before then if there's a bunch of returning guys, but hopefully by the first scrimmage, have an idea. Then for sure by the second scrimmage, probably need to know and give those guys a chance to play as many snaps together as they can."

Still, much like Alex Golesh and Josh Heupel have mentioned early on during camp, the Vols are comfortable rotating guys, which Elarbee reiterated today.

"We've rotated," Elarbee said of this. "Any time you can have depth and you feel comfortable, man, it's awesome. Give guys a breather once or twice a half. Let somebody take 20 or 30 snaps game, maybe even more or split it. It definitely helps. Looking forward to staying healthy and having that ability."

