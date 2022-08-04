Nootbaar's game-ending single finishes off Cardinals' comeback win over Cubs 4-3

Read on www.ksdk.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
How a switched locker led to a young Albert Pujols thinking he was sent down by the Cardinals
Albert Pujols is one of the greatest MLB sluggers of all time, and now that he's back with the St. Louis Cardinals, he's ending his historic career in the place where it all began. The Cardinals drafted Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft and quickly brought...
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by Frank Schwindel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 410 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .222 batting average with a .770 OPS, 20 home runs,...
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Former Cardinals star Matt Carpenter receives epic standing ovation in return to St. Louis
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter returned to the city for the first time since leaving the team in the offseason. And on Friday night, Cardinals fans showed their appreciation for the former MVP candidate. Carpenter, now a member of the New York Yankees, went to the plate with...
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins
Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
How one pitch put a dagger in the Red Sox
The latest loss to the Kansas City Royals was a dagger for the last-place Boston Red Sox considering it put them four games out of the final Wild Card spot
The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline
The Chicago Cubs stood pat at the MLB Trade Deadline and ended up keeping two of their longest-tenured players in Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both guys were expected to be moved, but ultimately, they will remain in a Cubbies uniform until the end of the season. By no surprise, Jed Hoyer was asked why […] The post The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs’ Morel Exits Early with Hamstring Tightness
Although Morel was removed from Saturday’s game, there is hope that the removal is only precautionary. A young player who needs to develop, such as Morel, would be a brutal loss for any extended period of time. However, if he only misses a few games, then his development will continue on course.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Miami Marlins will meet the Chicago Cubs for the second game of a three-game set at Wrigley Field on the Northside. It’s time for us to keep our MLB odds series going with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick. The Cubs defeated the Marlins 2-1 on Friday. It was...
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent
Tigers have embarrassment of riches offensively in 2023 class, still looking to add more
Cardinals: 5 memorable moments from 1982 Championship Season
The St. Louis Cardinals will honor the 1982 World Championship club during the weekend of August 12-14 when the Milwaukee Brewers are in town. This year represents the 40th anniversary of the Cardinals 1982 World Series Championship. For those of us who remember that year and the team, there are many special memories.
Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience
There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series. “Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”. “I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said. "It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins...
