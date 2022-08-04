Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Ayam Zaman
A spacious Syrian restaurant on Uxbridge Road, with a name that translates to ‘the old days’ and a rustic, exposed brick dining room to match, this is an excellent spot for Middle Eastern classics. Come here for some of the best mezze in the area in a lively setting where you won’t be told to keep it down. And if you happen to visit on a weekend, don’t miss the excellent manakeesh that they get from Damascene Bakery down the road. Our favourite is the meat and cheese number.
The Boys' Deli
The smell of slow-roasting rotisserie chicken will draw you into the Polk Street Market in Nob Hill like a black bear to a tent full of snacks. Follow the scent all the way to the small back counter for your reward: the spicy Spitfire sandwich, featuring that perfect rotisserie chicken, plus bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha mayo. And, like all the other sandwiches here (you can also build your own), it’s loaded with all the fixings and enough to last two meals. Also check out the rotating sandwich specials filled with things like brown sugar tri-tip or pulled rotisserie chicken with coleslaw and chipotle mayo.
Bilmonte
This takeaway gelato spot in Soho has a double pistachio flavour that’s so moreish we wouldn’t be surprised if it was laced with something stronger than the layer of pistachio cream. Every cone and cup here is topped with an additional baby cone, filled with melted chocolate—you know, in case double pistachio and white chocolate gelato isn’t indulgent enough. Pop in for a post-dinner dessert and just know that once you get a taste of their exciting flavours, you’ll be finding excuses to come back for more.
Mantee Cafe
Mantee is one of our favorite Armenian restaurants in LA. The family-run spot has a quirky, rustic interior that feels like you’re eating lunch at a distant aunt’s one-bedroom apartment in Ojai, and there’s a lush back patio ideal for a quiet solo meal. As its name suggests, mantee is the specialty here, and while the sumac and yogurt-covered dumpling dish is among our favorite versions in town, don’t even think about getting the check until both the dolma and sizzling hot feta have made it onto your table as well.
Little Bean
Along with having one of the cutest names ever, Little Bean is a mom-and-pop Taiwanese boba tea and shaved ice spot in Rowland Heights that looks like an old school soda fountain: there’s a long marble counter and bins filled with candy sold by the pound. Though the tea is great, most people are here for bowls of ultra-fluffy shaved snow, topped with things like tapioca pearls, coffee jelly, and squiggles of condensed milk. Unlike those franchise boba/dessert shops that seem to appear and disappear every week in the SGV, there’s a homey quality to Little Bean that feels totally timeless.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Scopo Divino
Scopo Divino looks like an old-timey living room, and one where you wouldn’t be out of place smoking a cigar while thinking deep thoughts about taxidermy. There isn’t actually any taxidermy here, but rather cushy upholstered armchairs, ornate tin ceiling tiles, and world maps all over. We gravitate to this cozy Lower Pacific Heights wine bar whenever we want to drink some French and Italian wine—available by the glass, flight, or bottle—crack into some vanilla crème brûlée, and listen to live jazz with someone we like. If you get hungry for an actual meal, they have solid food options, like a double patty smashburger with curly fries, and duck sliders sweetened with a swath of orange marmalade. Though you can come here for a full dinner or bottomless brunch on weekends, we like to use this spot on a date as a first or last stop, or for lowkey nights out with friends.
Pressed Juicery
Yes, Pressed Juicery made the list. While it’s easy to make fun of the trendy cold-pressed juice shop with locations in Venice, Silver Lake, Beverly Hills, and wherever else people in athleisure wear are found, hear us out. They also have incredible plant-based soft serve. Called “Freeze” and swirled to the heavens, it comes in vanilla, chocolate, acai, and dragon fruit flavors and tastes refreshingly light, like it was infused with holy water. It’s perfect for a post-beach snack, or to bring you back to reality after spending 30 minutes in a Glossier store.
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
Ladybird
This place is like a lot of East Village restaurants in that it’s small, dark, crowded, and pretty loud. But Ladybird stands out because of their completely plant-based menu, which makes this spot a popular destination for vegans who want to have a fun night out. Both the mushroom/onion toast with black garlic aioli and the Peking duck-like tofu bun are very good—but the cheesy and creamy dishes are our favorites. They serve the best vegan mac and cheese that we’ve had, and it’s a genuine accomplishment if you can stop eating the coconutty crème brûlée topped with fresh raspberries before it’s all gone. Whether you’re a vegan or not, Ladybird is the perfect place to bring someone on a third date when you’re both ready to consume things other than alcohol in each other’s presence.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Tail O' The Pup
On Tail O’ The Pup’s opening weekend, they sold out of hot dogs. Which is frankly touching, considering this historic establishment is a literal life-size hotdog brought back to life from its original location, which opened in 1946 near where the Beverly Center currently stands. People in the crowd seemed excited to revisit their old favorite hotdog stand and we understand why. We never thought we’d use “umami” in the same sentence as "hotdog," but that’s how we’d describe the perfectly executed 1946 Pup, which is split and loaded with grilled onions and mustard. The dogs come in charming little boats with all sorts of classic topping options, the staff will ask you how you’re doing and mean it, and there’s even a menu for (actual) dogs. They also serve burgers, alcohol, and soft serve, and there's tons of seating, making this an ideal patio to let time tick by. We won’t be surprised if the Shake Shack next door goes out of business.
Sato Omakase
Sushi Sato’s sibling restaurant, Sato Omakase (located in the same Lower Nob Hill building), has a flair for the dramatic. The lighting is dim, the sushi bar is all-black, and tiny spotlights overhead will shine on your nigiri like they’re collectible displays at the Louvre. The drama is matched by their 18 courses ($195) of small plates and nigiri that are so beautifully presented you might forget you’re actually supposed to eat them. Butter-poached lobster is decked out with caviar, and black truffle is shaved over melt-in-your-mouth seared yellowtail. The brush of soy that glazes each piece of nigiri, from the torched barracuda to the buttery otoro, will sparkle under the light. And the flavors live up to the luxurious presentation. Come here when you want to impress a sushi enthusiast (even if that sushi enthusiast is you), or the next time you feel like going big on an extravagant meal.
LC Pho
With its glass chandeliers and cloud-painted ceiling, LC Pho in Lincoln Square looks like it was designed by the same person who did the Venetian in Vegas. But that’s where the similarities end, this is actually a great spot with delicious Vietnamese food. The crispy banh xeo or shrimp and pork spring rolls are great starters, and they also have a juicy grilled pork chop with rice. But as its name states, the pho is what you’ll see on almost every table. Each bowl comes with your choice of meats like fatty tendon or thin flank steak, all served with a fragrant broth that’s basically aromatherapy for stress relief.
Bar Crudo
Bar Crudo pulls double duty as both a great place to get seafood and a bar ideal for casual dates of all kinds. We usually come here for the oysters and marinated mussels, as well as their incredible smokey seafood chowder that’s full of shrimp, squid, different types of fish, mussels, and bacon. Bar Crudo’s phenomenal seafood Happy Hour (5-6:30pm) also never fails to draw us in with $2 oysters, $5 beers, and $8 wine when we’re not trying to blow out our bank account.
Bagan Burmese Kitchen
From lychee-flavored milk to purple lemonade and ice cream, Bagan Burmese serves many frozen treats ideal for days when your sweat glands are working overtime. Our favorite item at this traditional Burmese shop (located between Westlake and Virgil Village) is the shaved ice. It’s chunkier than Hawaiian shaved ice—you’ll most likely hear a loud crunch while biting into it—but if we had to compare it to anything, it’d be finely crushed ice from the refrigerator door, drizzled in condensed milk and your choice of fresh fruit or jelly.
