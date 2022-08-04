ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Heart to Heart helps in Missouri, Kentucky flood zones

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSORs_0h5HB8ad00

LENEXA, Kan. — Heart to Heart International began preparing to deploy to St. Louis and Kentucky long before the rain stopped falling.

As both areas deal with record flooding, and millions of dollars in damages , volunteers are doing what they can to help families forced to restart their lives.

The Lenexa-based agency deployed an advance response team to identify the long-term needs. Team members are also meeting with other agencies to determine how they can best be used to help those impacted by the disaster.

The volunteers also transported nearly 7,000 hygiene kits that will be given to any flood victims who need them. The kits contain things like soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, and other necessities that survivors may not have right now.

Kansas City investigates reports of illegal short-term rentals

Heart to Heart is also meeting with clinics and hospitals to determine if medical supplies and equipment are needed, and where the greatest need exists.

All of this is happening as Heart to Heart says it continues to support needs and send medical supplies to Ukraine . The first three mobile medical clinics are now in the country.

Each unit is stocked with supplies and equipment, ready to help. Heart to Heart says it plans to send a total of 15 mobile medical units to the war-torn country. The relief organization also sent an additional $12 million worth of medicines and medical aid that is being distributed throughout Ukraine.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenexa, KS
Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
State
Missouri State
Lenexa, KS
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kentucky State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
Lenexa, KS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Kansas City, KS
FOX2Now

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Fox4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson

A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
BRANSON, MO
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy