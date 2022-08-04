Heart to Heart helps in Missouri, Kentucky flood zones

LENEXA, Kan. — Heart to Heart International began preparing to deploy to St. Louis and Kentucky long before the rain stopped falling.

As both areas deal with record flooding, and millions of dollars in damages , volunteers are doing what they can to help families forced to restart their lives.

The Lenexa-based agency deployed an advance response team to identify the long-term needs. Team members are also meeting with other agencies to determine how they can best be used to help those impacted by the disaster.

The volunteers also transported nearly 7,000 hygiene kits that will be given to any flood victims who need them. The kits contain things like soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, and other necessities that survivors may not have right now.

Heart to Heart is also meeting with clinics and hospitals to determine if medical supplies and equipment are needed, and where the greatest need exists.

All of this is happening as Heart to Heart says it continues to support needs and send medical supplies to Ukraine . The first three mobile medical clinics are now in the country.

Each unit is stocked with supplies and equipment, ready to help. Heart to Heart says it plans to send a total of 15 mobile medical units to the war-torn country. The relief organization also sent an additional $12 million worth of medicines and medical aid that is being distributed throughout Ukraine.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.