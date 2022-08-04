Read on wdbr.com
Related
wdbr.com
30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
wdbr.com
SIU student presides over state fairs
Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
wdbr.com
Jesse White – Grand Marshal
The Illinois State Fair announced Illinois’ longest serving Secretary of State Jesse White will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. White was first elected to the office in 1998, becoming Illinois’ 37th Secretary of State. He had...
wdbr.com
New public health director
A journey which really began before he was born – when his father left India for America – has led Dr. Sameer Vohra to be Gov. JB Pritzker’s nominee to be director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Vohra grew up in Chicago and, eventually developing...
Comments / 0