I'm an old man and in my life I have seen minimum wage change many many times but the problem is that everything else goes up more than minimum wage. I have been fortunate in my life and have always been able to make a good wage but I just can't see how people with no real skills can make it on the wages they have to work for
Boo hoo. I worked in my uncle's soy bean field, sun up to sun down, for $5 a day. And, I had to buy my own lunch. Oh, by the way, it was in the snow and uphill both ways!😁
I worked at. Ford factory in South Africa in 1969. Started 70 cents. Per hour. After tax union deductions got 21-00 a week this was my motivation to excel in life it’s not where you start but where yo end😁
Related
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Can I Draw Social Security At 62 and Still Work Full Time?
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americans with 401(k)s were asked how much they need to save for retirement. The answer: $1.7 million
The Big City With the Cheapest Rent, in Every State
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
Even With High Inflation, Americans Are Spending More on This
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told
Stimulus Legislations Would Give Families Money Per Month In Sixteen States
New stimulus would give you thousands more each year in Ohio
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 78