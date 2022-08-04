Read on www.brproud.com
brproud.com
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the weekend of August 5, a new king and queen will be crowned for the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
brproud.com
$198.5M invested into Donaldsonville plant for carbon emissions reduction
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An ammonia production plant in Donaldsonville is set to receive $198.5 million to reduce carbon emissions, according to a Friday announcement from the governor. Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement said CF Industries plans to use the money to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit...
brproud.com
Hundreds of catfish seized from illegal fishing on Mississippi River
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited five men for illegally catching over 600 catfish in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. According to LDWF, agents were on patrol when they made contact with five men on the Mississippi River levee...
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
brproud.com
Geismar plant to receive $19.8M for expansion
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — BASF announced a $19.8 million expansion of its Geismar plant on Thursday. BASF said it will invest in the Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase the production of chemicals needed for printers, dishwashing detergent, and electronic products. With the expansion, BASF will keep over 1,000 jobs at the facility and estimated that 58 jobs will be created in construction jobs.
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
brproud.com
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55
ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
