New Orleans, LA

brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$198.5M invested into Donaldsonville plant for carbon emissions reduction

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An ammonia production plant in Donaldsonville is set to receive $198.5 million to reduce carbon emissions, according to a Friday announcement from the governor. Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement said CF Industries plans to use the money to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Government
New Orleans, LA
brproud.com

Geismar plant to receive $19.8M for expansion

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — BASF announced a $19.8 million expansion of its Geismar plant on Thursday. BASF said it will invest in the Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase the production of chemicals needed for printers, dishwashing detergent, and electronic products. With the expansion, BASF will keep over 1,000 jobs at the facility and estimated that 58 jobs will be created in construction jobs.
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire on I-55

ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night. Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating the crash around midnight and learned that a 2013 GMC Yukon was southbound on I-55 when it went off the road and hit a tree. The truck went up in flames after hitting the tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

