'Thought he punched me, maybe it was a smack,' man claims excessive force by Woodfin PD

Three arrested for probation violation in Asheville area; one given $250K bond
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three men were arrested by Asheville Police Department officers and detectives on probation violations -- two of which were felony violations. Officials worked together to make the three separate arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown (2/8/1991) was arrested on a warrant for...
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Cold case: Family of man who died 1 month after attack seeks justice 3.5 years after death
A mountain family is seeking justice for a family member who died in an assault that led to his death. On December 15, 2018, Russell “Leon” Clontz died from injuries sustained during an attack one month prior. “I never got to say goodbye,” said Clontz’s younger sister, Amy...
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
Man shot, killed by brother in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
Western NC county puts AR-15s in all schools to beef up security
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — A school district in western North Carolina is making AR-15s available on all of its campuses for school resource officers, ABC affiliate WLOS reported. The semi-automatic rifles will be locked in safes, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said. Harwood said the county board of commissioners...
Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man dead. Troopers said it happened on Highway 8, near Looper Road. The Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as Eric Omar Rivera, 38, from Liberty. They said Rivera's car crossed the center line...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
Investigation underway after man found shot in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot. Deputies were called to Anderson Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was...
Fire Department ends contract with county
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Deputies search for missing man in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in June in Spartanburg County.
14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
3 teens charged with murder of 17-year-old in Greenville Co.
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
One person killed in Greenville crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Greenville Thursday afternoon, according to Greenville police. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Mauldin Road and Pleasantburg Drive in front of First Cash Pawn. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person was...
