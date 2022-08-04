ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Students return to FSU campus this weekend

By Sam Gorski
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — In spite of Thursday’s summer heat students at Fairmont State University are moving in for their first day of classes on Monday.

More than 600 students are expected to move in on Thursday, with 1,000 total anticipated to move in by the end of the weekend. Other events are scheduled to take place over the move-in weekend such as a movie night, hog roast and laser tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trYwx_0h5H9m0V00
Students moving into dorms at Fairmont State University. WBOY image.
Fairmont State staff discuss goals and expectations for new school year

Assistant Vice President for Enrollment and Student Health Alicia Kalka said Fairmont State has been preparing for many months in the lead up to the move-in weekend and that they want to provide an authentic college experience for incoming students.

“Our first-time freshmen that are coming in, for the last two years have actually been through this pandemic now, their junior and senior years of high school. So we know that they’re excited and looking forward to having some sense of normalcy,” Kalka said.

Kalka said they have several trips for students planned throughout the year, activities like whitewater rafting, ski trips and a visit to Washington D.C.

Zach Hill is a senior at FSU studying architecture and was most excited about the accreditation process for the architecture program, as he is looking to attend graduate school after he finishes his final year. Learning new faces is one of his favorite things about going to Fairmont State University.

“It’s a small enough school to where you get those personal connections, especially with professors and other students, so you usually see people around campus that you know pretty well and it just feels like one big family,” Hill said. “Our classes keep on growing, so there’s a lot of new faces to learn.”

Registration for classes at FSU will remain open until Aug. 12.

