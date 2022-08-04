Texas health agency says its plan to extend maternal Medicaid coverage is “not approvable” by feds

Read on www.click2houston.com
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
Texas' youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency's director told lawmakers Tuesday.
Phone bills are about to go up for some in Texas. Here’s why.
Some Texans can expect their phone bills to go up starting this month after the Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July. The commission, which regulates...
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there's a renewed conversation about campus security.
Greg Abbott agrees to one debate with Beto O’Rourke, but O’Rourke wants more
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has agreed to debate Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. O'Rourke said he would debate Abbott in...
EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the subject of an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency following complaints that the state agency violated civil rights laws in its permitting of concrete batch plants.
How will Texas fix teacher retention?
Attrition among Texas teachers is up and so is retirement - ~1,000 more teachers retired in fiscal year 2021 than in 2020. School shootings, COVID, and politics have piled onto historic issues of low pay and long hours. How will Texas fix teacher retention?. Dr. Lizette Burks, Assistant Professor of...
Consumer alert: Texas Department of Insurance warns consumers of scammers posing as employees
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Insurance is warning consumers to be wary of scam phone calls or other communications from anyone claiming to be an employee of TDI. TDI’s Fraud Unit stated that it has received a report from a customer who was contacted by someone claiming to be a TDI representative, offering to meet at their residence to go over their insurance needs. TDI said that it will only call you when you ask for assistance.
El Paso lawmaker aids Uvalde shooting investigation three years after massacre in his city
State Rep. Joe Moody sat in the auditorium of St. Luke Catholic Church in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, preparing for a religious retreat with a group of fellow churchgoers. That day, they were talking about community.
Property taxes in Texas: This is how to check how much you’re paying, where your money is going, your proposed rate
HOUSTON – If you’re wondering how much you’re paying in property taxes, there’s a way to check them online easily via state information that you can quickly filter down to your county. Why should I care?. Your money is on the line. “The budgets adopted by...
Harris County PCT. 4 partners with 6 Houston area school districts to ensure school safety
Harris County Precinct Four Constable’s Office in north Harris County is teaming up with six local districts to make sure students are safe this school year. “It’ll help protect kids and ease the parents a little bit. A lot more needs to be done,” said mother Yvonne Marie.
Pilot rescued after plane fighting wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston, officials say
POLK COUNTY – A pilot is injured after a plane crashed in Lake Livingston Tuesday afternoon while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed around 5 p.m. after the Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist with the wildfires in the Corrigan, Texas area.
