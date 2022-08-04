Texas health agency says its plan to extend maternal Medicaid coverage is “not approvable” by feds

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Insurance is warning consumers to be wary of scam phone calls or other communications from anyone claiming to be an employee of TDI. TDI’s Fraud Unit stated that it has received a report from a customer who was contacted by someone claiming to be a TDI representative, offering to meet at their residence to go over their insurance needs. TDI said that it will only call you when you ask for assistance.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO