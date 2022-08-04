ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Belen High School student caught with gun in backpack

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a freshman at Belen High School brought a gun to school. Belen Police say the gun was found in the backpack of a 14-year-old boy after he was sent to the office for mouthing of to a teacher. Officers described the gun as the type used by ROTC that fires […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

APS schools on extended calendar welcome back students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Public Schools on an extended learning calendar kicked off the new school year Thursday. Roughly 300 students at Hawthorne Elementary were greeted by APS Superintendent Scott Elder. Elder says seeing all of the kid’s smiling faces back in the classroom brings back a feeling of normalcy. “No mask mandate, they’re letting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belen, NM
Belen, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque businesses turn to private security to deter theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With crime on the rise in many parts of Albuquerque, businesses are taking it upon themselves to protect their customers, employees, and their merchandise by paying for private security. “In the last few months there’s been a tremendous uptick in people desperate for security of all different kinds,” said Aaron T. Jones, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Lost and scared are freshmen fears

From left, Aryssa Franklin, Natalie Devolld and Hayden Tenney chat in the RRHS courtyard, where more than 700 fellow freshmen were milling around. (Herron photo) A whole new adventure begins today for more than 1,450 Rio Rancho Public Schools student: the first day of high school. Cleveland and Rio Rancho...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Not every school will have air filters as school starts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has been trying to get special air filters put into every classroom. But 21 months after they started spending $10 million on them, not all of them will be installed when school starts next week. School officials say the lack of supplies, delivery...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Belen High School#The School Board
Daily Mail

Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'

Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed near his home in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating Hussain’s death as possibly connected to the recent shootings of two other Muslim men in the city.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy