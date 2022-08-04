ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahmad Assed, The President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, pleads with the Muslim community to be on high alert. “The community certainly is in need of understanding the egregiousness of the conduct displayed in all three of these shootings, and if it’s true that we were targeted as Muslims and they […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO