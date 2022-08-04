Read on www.koat.com
Belen High School student caught with gun in backpack
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a freshman at Belen High School brought a gun to school. Belen Police say the gun was found in the backpack of a 14-year-old boy after he was sent to the office for mouthing of to a teacher. Officers described the gun as the type used by ROTC that fires […]
APD investigates 2 separate overnight shootings in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead in two separate shootings that took place in southeast Albuquerque overnight. Just after midnight Friday evening, Albuquerque police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near the area of Truman Street and Grand Avenue NE, just east of Nob Hill. One person died at the scene. Then, around 1:30 […]
APS schools on extended calendar welcome back students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools on an extended learning calendar kicked off the new school year Thursday. Roughly 300 students at Hawthorne Elementary were greeted by APS Superintendent Scott Elder. Elder says seeing all of the kid’s smiling faces back in the classroom brings back a feeling of normalcy. “No mask mandate, they’re letting […]
kunm.org
SAT: Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months, New details emerge on New Mexico helicopter crash, + More
Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months – Associated Press. Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.
Albuquerque businesses turn to private security to deter theft
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With crime on the rise in many parts of Albuquerque, businesses are taking it upon themselves to protect their customers, employees, and their merchandise by paying for private security. “In the last few months there’s been a tremendous uptick in people desperate for security of all different kinds,” said Aaron T. Jones, […]
rrobserver.com
Lost and scared are freshmen fears
From left, Aryssa Franklin, Natalie Devolld and Hayden Tenney chat in the RRHS courtyard, where more than 700 fellow freshmen were milling around. (Herron photo) A whole new adventure begins today for more than 1,450 Rio Rancho Public Schools student: the first day of high school. Cleveland and Rio Rancho...
Albuquerque Police Tell Muslim Community To Be 'Vigilant' Amid Series Of Murders
Police are searching for the shooter, or shooters, believed to be responsible for a string of murders around the New Mexico city.
KOAT 7
Not every school will have air filters as school starts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has been trying to get special air filters put into every classroom. But 21 months after they started spending $10 million on them, not all of them will be installed when school starts next week. School officials say the lack of supplies, delivery...
Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'
Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
Video: Fight between two groups turns deadly in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Footage from a deadly fight caught on camera has been obtained by KRQE News 13. It shows the chaos outside an apartment complex that ended with an Albuquerque father shot to death. More than a half dozen people were involved in the fight near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say it all […]
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
New Mexico to consider selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – National cemeteries in New Mexico are running out of space. Now the state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho. New Mexico has two national veterans cemeteries, one in Santa Fe and one in Fort Bayard. The one in Santa Fe is expected to be full by […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Back to School Guide: What you need to know as students return to class
The start of school is fast approaching for many students in New Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know as students return to class. Related video above: Security on the increase at APS. First Day of School. Each school district in New Mexico has different start dates for school....
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
KOAT 7
Brother of man killed near UNM speaks out 'This is targeted. This is a highly motivated, violent act.'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several words describe 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury said, “Muhammad was an amazing, gentle, kind, caring, loving, excited, passionate person.”. The president of Islamic Center of New Mexico said he is a “Caring, caring young man.”. An immigrant from Pakistan, he...
Police: 3 separate murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque could be related
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahmad Assed, The President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, pleads with the Muslim community to be on high alert. “The community certainly is in need of understanding the egregiousness of the conduct displayed in all three of these shootings, and if it’s true that we were targeted as Muslims and they […]
Rio Grande Sun
City Planning Director Killed in Albuquerque
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, who was the planning and land use director for the City of Española, was shot and killed near his home in Albuquerque on the night of Aug. 1. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating Hussain’s death as possibly connected to the recent shootings of two other Muslim men in the city.
KRQE News 13
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
Albuquerque man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for drug trafficking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Seibel, 26, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after he pled guilty to nine drug charges. According to court records, Seibels sold an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency agent 2,437.8 grams of meth and 546.4 grams of fentanyl in 2021. Seibel was arrested after another sale of 1,368.6 grams of fentanyl […]
