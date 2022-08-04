ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads guilty to theft in fraudulent online scheme dating back to 2018

By Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 2 days ago
Georgia man pleads guilty to online romance scam

ATLANTA – A suspect in a romance cyber fraud scams case targeting older adults has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Borin Khoun has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking relating to his involvement in cyber fraud scams targeting older adults.
Woman pleads guilty to theft by taking for scheme against eyeglasses retailer

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that a woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. The Georgia Office of the Attorney General says between October 28, 2017, and September 18, 2018, Rachelle Parker engaged in a fraudulent online ordering scheme to steal eyeglasses frames from Warby Parker.
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $127K in eyeglasses

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to a fraudulent online scheme that netted her nearly $127,000 in stolen eyeglasses, prosecutors said Thursday. Rachelle Leigh Parker, 39, of Brooks, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking, according to a news release from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She was sentenced to a 10-year term by a Fayette County Superior Court judge, including a year to be served in jail and nine years on probation, WSB-TV reported. Parker also was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to retailer Warby Parker, according to the television station.
