Johnny Cash family continues search for answers in great niece’s murder

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nine years have passed since the death of Johnny Cash’s great niece, Courtney Cash. She was brutally murdered and put into a box at her home in Baxter, Tennessee.

Her family believes the man who was convicted in her murder did not act alone.

“They refused to pursue the perjury charges because it was multiple lies that was spoken in court,” Courtney’s mother Cindy Young said. “The killer or other party had claimed to be true, but he lied multiple multiple times.”

Thursday would’ve been Courtney’s 31st birthday. Her family and other families of unsolved murders met near the Cookeville Community Center. Their goal was to advocate for further investigations and to show voters that they can’t get proper people in to bring community justice.





District Attorney General Bryant C. of the 13th Judicial District offered this comment on their protest:

“Some of the most difficult conversations that I have are with families who have lost a loved one to violent crime or other terrible circumstance. I have great compassion for those families. Grief over a lost loved one can be overwhelming. This office prosecutes all violent crime when evidence supports the prosecution and we always will. I recognize that the criminal justice system is not perfect and that it is hard to understand. The Cash family continues to voice concern through their grief. The murderer of Courtney Cash has been convicted of taking her life and is in prison today. I pray for the peace and comfort of the Cash family and all families who have lost a love one.” – Bryant C. Dunaway

Among the Cash family at today’s event was Courtney’s daughter, Cameron Cash. She was one year old at the time of her mother’s death. She now aspires to become a lawyer and find justice for unsolved murders.

“It would feel really good because I don’t want other people going through what we had to go through, especially children if they lose their mothers or their fathers or both.” Cameron Cash says.

The Cash family and other families in attendance will continue to advocate for justice in their loved ones cases.

