Scorching Temperatures in Spain Could Threaten Olive Oil Production

Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
Extreme Heat Continues Its March Across Western Europe
LONDON — The weather maps for Europe were blood red Sunday as heat that has been baking Spain and Italy and fanning fires in southwest France worked its way north toward Britain.
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and bucked infrastructure, in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis' impact on day-to-day weather.
How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave
The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
Phys.org
Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought
Portugal recorded its hottest July on record last month, the country's weather service said Friday. The heat worsened Portugal's drought, with 45% of the mainland in "extreme drought"—the highest classification—and the rest in "severe" drought, which is the second-highest, by the end of July. Many other parts of...
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Easter service, April 23, 2022, in Moscow. Over the past six months, Russia has fortified its economic defenses after Western countries pummeled it with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the crackdown, the Kremlin continues to rake in billions in oil and...
Satellite image paints grim picture as flow from northern Italy river reaches all-time low
Italy's longest river, the Po River, the lifeblood of northern parts of the country in terms of drinking water supply and water resources for farmers, is facing the worst drought in at least 70 years. The amount of water trickling from the river to the nation's most expansive delta, where the Po River meets the Adriatic Sea in Venice, has reached an all-time low, according to The Associated Press. At the same time, salt water has reached as far as 24 miles inland, a distance greater than ever before recorded.
Drought in northern Mexico threatening livelihoods
SANTIAGO, Mexico (AP) — Restaurant owner Leticia Rodríguez celebrated the construction late last year of a new lakeside boulevard in this northern Mexico town that she hoped would draw more people to her business. But now with La Boca reservoir nearly empty, tourists have stopped coming to boat, water ski or just eat a meal.
Phys.org
Beating the heat becoming more difficult, science says
An intense heatwave swept across Europe in July. The scorching heat fuelled fires in Spain, France and Portugal. With the thermometer topping 40 °C, the United Kingdom (UK) was the center of attention after breaking temperature records. The murderous heat nearly paralyzed the country. Since 1880, the average global...
London's River Thames has shrunk as extreme heat and looming drought dries up its headwaters
The start of the Thames has moved 5 miles (8 kilometers) downstream.
BBC
Norfolk farmer warns lack of rain is killing crops
A farmer is warning the current lack of rainfall means crops "are just dying on their feet". Chris Skinner, from High Ash Farm in Caistor St Edmunds, in south Norfolk, has seen crops dry up, and up to 1,000 mature trees die on his land. "I've not seen conditions like...
More Ukraine grain sets sail as new shelling hits nuclear plant
Four more ships carrying around 170,000 tonnes of grain set off from the Black Sea ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said, as Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out a new strike against a Russian-occupied nuclear plant. The Ukrainian army "carried out a strike with a cluster bomb fired from a Ouragan multiple rocket launcher," the occupying authorities in Energodar, the town where the plant is situated, were quoted by the Russian state news agency TASS as saying.
At least 24 people dead as flash flooding hits eastern Uganda
More than 5,600 displaced and 400,000 left without clean water after heavy rain causes two rivers to burst banks
England braces for 40C temperatures as experts warn thousands could die
Level 4 heat alert announced for next week means ‘illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy’
