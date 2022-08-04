'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: Psycho Killer

She may be down, but only an idiot — or someone who has never met or even heard of her! — would count her out. Lately, General Hospital has dealt Carly one blow (bestie-turned-husband Jason died) after another (husband-turned-“Mike” Sonny gravitated toward Nixon Falls boo Nina) after another (Willow turned out to be, of all people, Nina’s daughter — what are the freakin’ odds?!?). But the worst, it would seem, is yet to come. The week of July 11, Laura Wright’s embattled alter ego learns that “the other woman” has bought the Metro Court, according to Soap Opera Digest.

TV SERIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO