AG releases explanation for possible abortion amendment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed Constitutional amendment to codify abortion in 2024 has now been reviewed by the South Dakota Attorney General. On Friday, acting Attorney General Mark Vargo released a draft opinion for a Constitutional amendment concerning the regulation of abortion. State law requires the AG to review and provide an explanation for voters on proposed amendments as well as the “legal consequences” of each measure.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events.
The race for governor heats up with targeted ads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The general election is still three months away and the gubernatorial race has started to heat up with new ads launched over the last week. On July 27, candidate Jamie Smith launched a TV spot focusing on current Governor, and opponent, Kristi Noem. The ad depicts two men watching Governor Kristi Noems ad, making comments about where she travels to and her staff. Then, Jamie Smith appears and says: “Isn’t it time for a governor who puts you ahead of her career?”
Board wants 7% more for SD tech colleges

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Technical Education has an offer it wants to make to the South Dakota Legislature. If lawmakers provide the four public technical colleges 7% more for state aid and for raising faculty and staff salaries in next year’s budget, the campuses won’t raise their state tuition and state fees.
Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
Child care advocate calls for innovative thinkers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rebecca Wimmer doesn’t want the spotlight on the child care industry to fade. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, extra attention and federal aid has been given to industry, nationwide. The pandemic exposed the child care system’s shortcomings of a narrow business model that is expensive for both parents and providers, staffing shortages, children-to-staff ratios, licensed and unlicensed providers, the importance of early learning, funding options and where to find solutions.
MMIP: Families seeking answers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For most people the stories are unimaginable, but on South Dakota’s reservations, they’re painfully real. That’s why KELOLAND News is working to shine a light on MMIP. On May 5th, someone shot at a Pine Ridge home killing 6-year-old Logan Warrior-Goings.
Nebraska homicides; political ads; weekend rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities say four people were found dead in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska on Thursday morning. On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol says a person has been taken into custody.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
Iowa Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

DES MOINES, IOWA — The annual sales tax holiday on clothing and shoes. For the next two days – from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5th until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th – no state sales tax will be charged on eligible clothing and shoe purchases.
Lady A cancels tour, will not play at SD State Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lady A will not be performing at the South Dakota State Fair, according to an announcement from the South Dakota Dept. of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). The news comes with the cancellation of the rest of the band’s 2022 tour. In a...
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
Hot today; Stormy pattern this weekend

A few more thunderstorms have developed this morning south central SD near Chamberlain and Winner. Most of this has fizzled as of 7am as the heat of the day takes over the weather story. We have had some locally good downpours in that area as shown on the map below....
Suspect captured in Kansas for Butler Township shooting, 4 dead

BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have announced the man suspected of killing four people in Butler Township has been taken into custody. Butler Township police chief John Porter announced that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas, around 10 p.m. Saturday. He will be extradited from Kansas, but authorities did not provide any further information.
Storms cause power outages

MURDO, SD (KELO) –A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western South Dakota. West Central Electric Cooperative posted Friday night that their crews were working on multiple outages near Draper, Vivian, Presho and south of Reliance. They’ve received reports of at least...
