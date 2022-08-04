Where do the guns come from? Special unit of NYSP tracking them

Read on www.whec.com
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RPD is calling ATF on gun arrests and the defendant ends up in jail in federal custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is going to take you inside how police go after some illegal guns in Rochester. And the result is the person arrested with the gun goes to jail and stays in jail. News10NBC uncovered this police work after asking questions and sifting through court documents.
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
WHEC TV-10
First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
rochesterfirst.com
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two out-of-state men and one Rochester woman were arrested in separate drug incidents involving cocaine, the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Prosecutors charged the two men with possession with intent to distribute almost 1.5 pounds of cocaine, and charged one woman — a previous...
13 WHAM
Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon
Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- An extensive search for a man who went missing after reportedly jumping into Canandaigua Lake was unsuccessful Friday afternoon. Around 1:39 p.m., deputies received reports that an adult man jumped into Canandaigua Lake off a boat and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years for 2020 manslaughter
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ark of the Public Corruption and Economic Crimes Bureau.
Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
rochesterfirst.com
3-time convicted felon from Rochester pleads guilty to firearm charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man faces up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his fourth felony charge in 14 years, the District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Robert Shelton, 37, was previously convicted of felony charges in 2008, 2009 and 2012. On July...
Two arrested on narcotics charges in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department. Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to […]
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Police seek public assistance identifying vehicle that struck bicyclist
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Canandaigua Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in July. The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street at Eastern Blvd on July 11 at 5:13 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black SUV last observed traveling east on Eastern Blvd.
Accused Auburn Murderer Ordered to Stay in Jail Without Bail
Shameek Copes was sent back to Cayuga County Jail without bail following an appearance in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Copes is the 28-year-old Auburn woman accused of murdering John Wesley Smith the Third outside of Swifty’s Tavern back in March. The Citizen reports Copes was in court Thursday for motion arguments. She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon back in May. Judge Thomas Leone denied Copes bail Thursday deeming her to be a flight risk.
Rochester man sentenced to 5 years in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
In 2010, Quandrell Davis, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a felony) and sentenced to five years in prison.
WHEC TV-10
Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake
Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
Phony Buffalo attorney sentenced to five years probation
Attorney General Letitia James and NYS Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced Friday that a phony attorney was sentenced to five years probation in addition to owing thousands in restitution.
