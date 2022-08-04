ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 220 ‘Roster Bubble’

By Joe Hopkins
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8Jac_0h5H7UZF00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are now two weeks into training camp, and the pads are on.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing a busy week of NFL news and buzz around Colts camp (16:06).

The duo ends the show by breaking down three notable veterans in danger of being cut and three longshots who could make the roster (35:46).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew breaks down the latest from training camp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
WANE 15

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hopkins
WANE 15

Lewis Hamilton is now part owner of the Denver Broncos

(Motor Authority) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is now part owner of the National Football League’s Denver Broncos, the team announced. Hamilton joins a new contingent of owners that also includes former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Reuters reported. This follows a June agreement between the Broncos and the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir […]
DENVER, CO
WANE 15

Loyer looking to find role as freshman for Boilermakers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Jaden Ivey off to the NBA, Sasha Stefanovic graduated, and Eric Hunter Jr. now at Butler, there are plenty of minutes to be had at the guard positions for Purdue this coming season – a perfect scenario if you’re incoming freshman Fletcher Loyer. Loyer, who was Indiana Mr. Basketball […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Episodes#American Football#Colts Blue Zone#Twitter Coltsbluezone#Itunes Click#Spotify Click#Stitcher Click#Nexstar Media Inc
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich had high praise for recently acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue, describing that he’s explosive at the line of scrimmage and understands different situations. “Yeah, he’s got such good get-off. He’s explosive,” Reich said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s just really smart. He understands the game, he understands what offenses are trying to do. He’s good situationally, and more than that, what I’m coming to appreciate about Yannick more and more is really what a leader this guy is. He’s going to put up great individual performance and production, but ultimately it’s about the team, and I really believe that he’s going to be a great fit for us going forward — really excited about Yannick.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy