ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Consumers Energy crews restore more than 42,000 customers overnight and morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Sporting events to watch Aug. 6-7 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Happy Friday, West Michigan! As we head into this weekend’s festivities, it’s time for another sports countdown! Alec shares a rundown of sporting events to catch Aug. 6-7 on ABC 4 West Michigan! Watch in the video player featured above, and refer to the schedule of events below.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan
WOOD

A look at upcoming music festivals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re lucky in West Michigan to have a vibrant local music scene and there’s one person who has his finger on the pulse of everything that’s happening – John Sinkevics of Local Spins. He joins us today to talk about the great music festivals coming up this month and next in West Michigan and across the state!
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy